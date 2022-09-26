The final trailer for Paramount Pictures' upcoming horror flick Smile has arrived. Smile tells the story of a young doctor who is hunted by an unknown evil that presents itself through a ghastly smile. The film is the directorial debut of writer and director Parker Finn and is based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars ﻿Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

The final Smile trailer is a bit shorter than the previous one, clocking in at one minute and eight seconds, but it still manages to pack a major punch. The trailer begins with Dr. Rose Cotter (Bacon) visiting a man in prison. She asks the man "Why is it that everyone else who's seen it is dead, and you're alive?" but when she reveals she has also seen "it," the man becomes hysterical. The rest of the fairly brief trailer showcases Dr. Cotter being terrorized by strangers donning a horrifying grin. The trailer feels reminiscent of It Follows, but also indicates that Smile will be very much its own thing.

Smile, which is in association with Paramount Players, is a Temple Hill production. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno all serve as producers on the film. Prolific producer Adam Fishbach, who worked on the shows Love, Victor and Narcos as well as the upcoming film Argylle, acts as executive producer.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The supernatural horror film had its world premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest on September 22 and received positive reviews from critics. The movie currently holds a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 79 percent. Smile was originally set to be released on Paramount+ as a streaming exclusive, but positive reactions at test screenings prompted the studio to push for a theatrical release instead.

Smile will hit theaters exclusively on September 30, with special evening previews on September 29. Check out the official trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Smile: