Vampires are officially making a comeback. From Chris McKay’s Renfield to the twice-delayed Morbius with Jared Leto, it seems everyone is getting in on the vampire bandwagon, even streaming platforms. Per an exclusive with Deadline, Netflix has tapped William McGregor to direct the upcoming vampire flick Smile. The film will be made in conjunction with Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions.

Described as a vampire story meeting the fast-paced atmosphere of Nicolas Winding Refn’s action film Drive, the upcoming Netflix project will follow teenager Millie, who is bitten by vampire during a trip to LA with her school. Thrust into the shadowy world of monsters, Millie is told she must hunt and kill the man who turned her if she wishes to reverse the process, and must do so before the next sunrise. No actors have been attached to the project as of yet.

Over his decade-long career, McGregor has directed a number of short films including student film Who’s Afraid of the Water Sprite? which won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Drama, along with placing at several other national film festivals. McGregor has been steadily building his filmography, with much of his work in commercials including an ad for mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and a 2015 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime commercial. The young director has also worked on several British dramas, directing episodes of His Dark Materials alongside Tom Hooper and Dawn Shadforth. Smile is set to be McGregor’s second feature film after his 2019 gothic thriller Gwen.

RELATED: 'Another Life' Cancelled After Two Seasons at NetflixAlong with directing duties, McGregor will co-write the film with Helen Kingston. A relative newcomer to the scene, Kingston has had previous work writing for 2015 film The Carrier, which won Best Narrative Feature at the UK Screen One International Film Festival. Kingston also wrote drama film The Flood starring Lena Headey, Jack Gordon, and Ivanno Jeremiah. She is slated to writer for upcoming Netflix series Half Bad, based on the young adult trilogy of the same name.

As the vampires begin to rise from the grave in the onslaught of upcoming media, Netflix is sure to deliver audiences a fresh take on the classic monsters with its fresh new crew behind the project. No word yet on the production timeline for the project.

