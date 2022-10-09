Both major newcomers at this week’s box office are falling short of expectations. While Sony’s live-action/animated Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is looking at an $11.5 million opening weekend and a second place finish, 20th Century Studios’ Amsterdam lands in third place with a $6.5 million debut weekend. In happier news, Paramount’s Smile is exceeding expectations at the top spot with a $17.6 million second weekend.

Smile posted the second-best hold ever for an R-rated horror film in its sophomore weekend, falling by just 22% after grossing $22.6 million in its first weekend. Jordan Peele's Get Out, by comparison, fell by only 15% in its second weekend. Though Smile was originally slated for a streaming release, Paramount instead opted to release director Parker Finn’s feature in theaters after well-received test screenings. The film cost a reported $17 million to produce and has grossed $50 million domestically in 10 days. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Kal Penn, Caitlin Stasey, and Rob Morgan.

Smile has become Paramount's sixth theatrical hit in a row this year, after Scream, Jackass Forever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, and Top Gun: Maverick. Both Paramount and 20th Century Studios have benefited greatly by capitalizing on an unexpectedly barren stretch after the summer movie season, with Smile and Barbarian, respectively. But this also shows that smartly marketed genre films can thrive at the theatrical marketplace provided the target audience is appropriately bated.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will probably hit $13.4 million across four days, counting the projections for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday tomorrow. But that’s still way short of the $18 million three-day projections that some had the film opening at. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile cost $50 million to produce. The film is based on the children’s book of the same name by Bernard Wabar and stars Shawn Mendes as the voice of the singing crocodile. Reviews have been mixed, but the A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences should help it in the long run.

But it’s curtains for director David O. Russell’s star-studded period caper Amsterdam, which is falling short of the already low $7 million projections on Saturday. The film — starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, and Rami Malek — is now looking at a $6.5 million three-day debut. 20th Century Studios probably thought that it had another winner on its hands, allotting an $80 million budget to Russell and positioning it as a real awards contender. But the B CinemaScore and poor reviews probably won’t sway the needle on that front.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King will claim the fourth spot with an estimated $5.3 million in its fourth weekend. The well-reviewed film fell by just 26% from the last weekend, and has now made over $54 million domestically. Director Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling isn’t faring as well. The film opened strong amid sustained controversy and (valuable) interest from star Harry Styles’ fanbase, but is looking at a fifth place finish with $3.5 million in its third weekend, for a running domestic total of $38 million.

Other notable debuts this weekend include director Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness, which is looking at a $210,000 opening from 10 locations, and director Todd Field’s TAR, starring Cate Blanchett, which is posting a $160,000 opening weekend from four locations. Next weekend will see the release of director David Gordon Green’s trilogy-capper Halloween Ends. You can watch our interview with Smile director Finn here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.