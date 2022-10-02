Like the last weekend, this one, too, is dominated by original films. Let’s take a moment to appreciate that, especially after a summer movie season that, like most recent summers, saw its share of prequels, sequels, and spinoffs of popular IP. Continuing Paramount’s winning streak at the box office this year, the horror picture Smile is exceeding expectations with an estimated $22 million opening weekend, has any other studio hedged its bets more cleverly?

The film was originally destined for streaming, but Paramount opted to release it in theaters after strong test screenings. Something similar happened with the recent word-of-mouth hit Barbarian, the rare 20th Century Studios title that parent company Disney decided to release theatrically after sensing potential.

Budgeted at a reported $17 million, Smile is directed by Parker Finn, and stars Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Kal Penn, Caitlin Stasey, and Rob Morgan. The studio utilized brilliant marketing techniques to generate buzz for the film, which has now evidently paid off. Smile earned a modest B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and Collider’s own Alyse Wax called it “an enjoyable, scary ride”.

The film displaced last weekend’s champion, director Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which is expected to make $7.3 million in its sophomore weekend. While the pre-release controversy and cast member Harry Styles' devoted fanbase guaranteed a solid opening last week, the film’s not-so-glowing reviews and a general sense of apathy are probably the main reason behind its 62% fall this weekend. Don’t Worry Darling’s running domestic total now stands at a little under $33 million.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s well-reviewed historical drama, The Woman King, is expected to take the third spot with an estimated $7 million, dropping just 36%. The film, starring Viola Davis, cost a reported $50 million to produce, and has now made over $46 million domestically. Awards buzz will certainly help it in the long run. Universal’s romantic comedy, Bros, opened at the fourth spot with an estimated $4.8 million. Keeping in mind that the studio was expecting a debut in the high single-digits or low double-digits, this can’t help but feel like a disappointing outcome for the warmly-reviewed film which stars Billy Eichner and was directed by Nicholas Stoller. The Avatar re-release rounded out the top five with an estimated $4.7 million, proving once again that there is a devoted fanbase for the franchise, despite all that chatter about the series having no cultural impact. It also bodes well for December's Avatar: The Way of Water.

India’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I landed the sixth place finish in its debut weekend after an initial fifth place prediction. The film is playing in 500 locations, and is estimated to have made $4.1 million in its three-day opening. Next weekend will see the release of director David O. Russell’s star-studded period caper Amsterdam. You can watch our interview with Smile director Finn below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.