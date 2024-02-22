The Big Picture Smiley Face Killers fails to capture the eerie and intriguing elements of the real theory it's based on.

The film is loosely based on the Smiley Face Killers theory, which concerns the deaths of 40 men across multiple decades and US states.

Lackluster pacing, bland characters, and unrealistic plot twists make Smiley Face Killers a disappoint ing watch.

American Psycho's author, Bret Easton Ellis, created a 2020 slasher flick that is loosely inspired by true events and a widely covered theory. Smiley Face Killers is based on a theory of the same name that originated with a corpse recovered from the East River in New York in 1997. The theory propagated that the deaths of over 40 young men between 1997 and 2017 across the U.S. were all perpetrated by a mysterious gang of criminals dubbed the "Smiley Face Killers" — due to a smiley face graffiti tag left near the locations of over half of the bodies. However, with the copious amounts of evidence for and against the theory, untangling it enough to create a cohesive storyline inspired by it would be a feat for anyone.

Unfortunately, this horror flick is neither able to achieve any sense of coherency in its plot nor create an atmosphere that captures the eeriness and intrigue of its source material. Smiley Face Killers takes a more mundane route and follows the final days of a college-aged man who is being incessantly stalked by a group of mysterious killers. The only references to the real theory lie in the outer shell, where allusions to men being drowned, and smiley face graffiti tags feel separated from what we see on screen. The premise of the film actually has a lot of potential, despite the ridiculousness of its cult origins, and if it had gone through a couple of more drafts, there wouldn't be issues with the slow pacing, bland characters, and muted atmosphere. However, we still ended up getting a lackluster film that completely mangles the true story and takes the theory itself to ridiculous heights in the final 15 minutes of the movie.

Smiley Face Killers Handsome young soccer player Jake Graham believes he is going insane, unable to shake the feeling of being stalked by something, by someone. Release Date November 27, 2020 Director Tim Hunter Cast Ronen Rubinstein , Mia Serafino , Crispin Glover , Amadeus Serafini , Ashley Rickards , Garrett Coffey , Cody Simpson , Daniel Covin Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Bret Easton Ellis

What Is the Smiley Face Killers Theory?

Between 1997 and 2017, over 40 college-aged, popular, athletic, and Caucasian men have been found dead in rivers and lakes across 11 states, with a large number around the Midwest area. According to a news article in The Telegraph in May 2008, police had understandably deduced that these were unfortunate accidents, especially since all the victims had either been leaving a party/bar or were inebriated. While some parents did not believe there was any foul play involved (like Craig Meyers' father via The Associated Press 2010), many indulged in a theory that was first popularized in 2008: the Smiley Face Killers Theory.

The 2010 Telegraph article recounts how two retired police detectives, Kevin Gannon and Anthony Duarte, emerged with the theory and the public's reaction to it. They believed a gang of serial killers was perpetrating these murders by abducting, torturing, and killing these young men while leaving behind their signature smiley face tag near the body’s location. This theory was particularly unsettling for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin, where 19 of the deaths had occurred. This macabre theory is heavily based on the facts of one of the first deaths in 1997 of 20-year-old Patrick McNeill. Gannon was the lead detective on McNeil's case and firmly believed that the currents of the Hudson River in Manhattan could not have naturally carried the body to the place it was found and thus carried the case with him after retirement. After hearing about similar cases of young men found in waterways with alcohol in their system, he recruited his old colleague Duarte to formulate their theory.

According to the same Telegraph article, Republican congressman James Sensenbrenner, actually called for the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to re-open the previous cases of drowning young men in 2008. In his letter to them, he had written: "The gruesome mockery of these alleged deaths, as denoted by the 'smiley-face' clue retrieved at the various sites around the country, demonstrates the cold-blooded nature of the killers." As such, the theory was already quite influential, even causing well-respected criminal justice professor Dr. Gilbertson to switch his perspective on the killers being an "urban legend" to genuinely believing in the existence of the group.

Is the Smiley Face Killer Theory Real?

Despite Gannon believing that "it's just preposterous to think that all these young men came out of the bars and walked into the water," there is plenty of evidence for and against the theory. Gannon and Duarte's official report on McNeill's death found that the intoxication could have been consistent with GHB (commonly known as the date-rape drug), suggested a car had been witnessed following him, indicated the presence of burn marks on his head and torso, ligature marks on his neck and his body's position in the water being inconsistent with someone who drowned. While McNeill's death was the case that ignited their suspicions, their only victory was in Christopher Jenkins' case. Their investigation caused a witness to speak out and thus Jenkin's accidental drowning was ruled as homicide by the Minnesota police in 2006.

As they continued to investigate similar deaths spanning across the country, they began believing it was a group of serial killers (due to the distance) and that 22 of these murders were linked by an ominous smiley face tag. In a CNN interview, they further elaborate on these tags, firmly suggesting the killers are "taunting the police," as one of the tags had a note that read "Evil Happy Smiley Face Man," and another had a mysterious note "Sinsiniwa." Duarte had even gone as far as profiling the perpetrator as "the type of person that would be the opposite, not smart, someone not good in school, maybe doesn't have a job, not popular."

Despite Gannon and Duarte's singular victory in 2006 and their meticulous investigation, the Minneapolis nonprofit Center for Homicide Research created an 18-point document, concisely and deliberately debunking their theory. Without going into overwhelming detail, the most relevant points are that in the time period of the murders, the smiley face graffiti tag was one of the most popular among graffiti artists — even the word sinsiniwa is a popular tag that means "rattlesnake." With tags only being found in half the bodies' locations, each smiley face style being tagged differently and some being well-worn over the years or very fresh (inconsistent with the bodies' deposition time-frames), it is more than likely that this is simply down to chance. Other interesting points include: water washing away evidence is a myth, GHB can be naturally released by the body during decomposition, and the process of intoxicated men accidentally falling in water is actually well-documented. The thorough document ends with a particularly resounding note: "Throughout history, society has always needed to produce monsters… to help explain the unexplainable."

How Accurate Is 'Smiley Face Killers' to the True Story?

Despite the many efforts to myth-bust the Smiley Face Killer Theory, it has repeatedly captured the imagination of the public time and time again, as elusive serial killers do. From a 2020 slasher flick to a 2023 TikTok star facing controversy after violating ethics while investigating the theory, the Smiley Killer Face theory has lived on through the media. Ellis took inspiration from this widely contested theory, and although he explicitly mentions his inspiration in a throwaway text opening scene, the plot and film veer drastically away from any real elements of the truth. Even the text is debatable, claiming that 150 college men have drowned in mysterious circumstances since 1997, while the actual theory states there are little over 40.

It is only in the prologue of the film that we see any details of the theory, although they are very vaguely translated to the screen. Featuring bizarre scenes of young men being pulled into white vans and muted beach landscapes, this is where the similarities end. Smiley Face Killers is an imagining of what the final days of a potential victim of the elusive killers would entail. Popular soccer player and college student Jake Graham (9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein) is plagued by threatening text messages and the eerie sensation of being followed. However, because he is off his medication, his girlfriend, Keren (Mia Serafino), doesn't believe him. The creepy incidents of stalkers and texts keep occurring until they culminate in the final 15 minutes of chaos and action, where Jake is abducted and killed.

Unlike Gannon and Duarte's theory of a group of serial killers, the titular smiley face killers are actually a cult that worships an entity that is never explained but is linked to sending sacrifices back to the water. Compared to this, Gannon and Duarte's theory doesn't really seem that outlandish at all. Also, discovering the cult origins of the killers makes the smiley face tags seem slightly irrelevant and incongruous — how do smiley faces have anything to do with water cults? The film ends on a more sane and slightly realistic note, with a news clipping of a reporter relaying the information about Jake and his roommate's deaths, echoing the media frenzy after the real theory was first declared.

'Smiley Face Killers' Doesn't Do the Theory Justice

All the action and “horror” of Smiley Face Killers is localized in the finale, which is also the most laughable part of the story— yet, if they had spent more time setting up the cult into the premise of the film instead of focusing on the dreary teenage soap drama, perhaps the idea would have been passable. But with the incessant establishing shots of campus walkways and beach scenes, the long-winding B-roll of Jake riding his bike, and his penchant for undressing himself, you could probably watch the film double-time, and it would still drag on. Even the emboldened cult members play into this. Choosing sinister text messages and chasing Jake down streets as their modus operandi makes it feel like a high school prank rather than a legitimate danger. After watching the mind-numbing bulk of the film, the final 15 minutes involving a kidnapping, stabbing, and car chase is a welcome change of pace but feels very unrewarding too.

Even if we forget the pacing of the film, Jake's constant preoccupation with his girlfriend's interactions with her ex tends to overpower what is supposed to be a "creepy atmosphere" of the stalkers' presence (who aren't even inconspicuous at the best of times). The stalkers are almost an afterthought, with his concerns about Keren cheating taking precedence. Keren herself also contributes to this, as she dismisses his concerns by insisting he take his medication. Also, considering that the film is based on imagining the life of one of the theory's victims, ensuring their characters aren't one-dimensional should be at the forefront. Between Jake's obsession with Keren and her blatant disregard for him, there isn't any room for a character arc at the very least. In the end, Smiley Face Killers seems like a teenage soap drama that happens to have killers — well, a cult — thrown into the mix.

Unfortunately, the film’s approach to the theory made it severely underdeveloped. The film seemed to have been given the green light without actually having any direction in mind. While it could be an entertaining watch if you just want to see Rubinstein shirtless, Smiley Face Killers completely disappointed the theory it was based on. With a bland protagonist, a cramped and slightly ridiculous premise, and inconsolable pacing, not much is redeemable about the film. However, it truly just needed a couple of more rounds at the drawing board if it really wanted to give this intriguing story the credit it deserves.

