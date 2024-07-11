Smiling Friends has quickly become one of the most popular adult animated shows. Created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack for Adult Swim, the show is set in a surreal world inhabited by humans and peculiar entities called critters, which come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. It follows a business called Smiling Friends, whose mission is to help clients find happiness, regardless of how many wild and deadly hoops they need to jump through.

The show has received praise for its surreal humor and blend of different animation styles, featuring a wide cast of unforgettable characters. Each has at least one thing that helps them stick out to the audience, be it their design, a personality trait, or just the voice actor's hilarious delivery. These are the best characters from Smiling Friends, cementing the show as one of the most ingenious and unique in television.

Smiling Friends Release Date April 1, 2020 Cast Michael Cusack , Zach Hadel , Marc M. , Joshua Tomar , Mick Lauer , Erica Lindbeck , David Dore , Lyle Rath Seasons 2 Creator(s) Michael Cusack , Zach Hadel

10 Desmond

Played by Mike Stoklasa

Image via Adult Swim

After losing his dog, wife, and kids, Desmond (Mike Stoklasa) moves back into his mom's house and falls into a depressed state. By the time the Smiling Friends are called in, things have gotten so bad that he is considering taking his life. Desmond agrees to let the Smiling Friends try to cheer him up, but if they fail, he won't hesitate to kill himself in front of them.

As the client of Smiling Friend's pilot episode, Desmond is a great character to set the tone for the rest of the show. His situation is hilarious in how steeped it is in black comedy, especially since he spends the entire day with a revolver pressed to his head or the event that finally snaps him out of his depression. Stoklasa's voice is deep and nasally, which gives Desmond a pathetic but empathetic quality. Desmond is a guy who is down on his luck, making the audience invested in seeing him improve.

9 Shrimp

Played by David Firth

Image via Adult Swim

Due to his obsession with the MMORPG Mouse Quest, Shrimp (David Firth) under-appreciates his girlfriend, Shrimpina, leading to her breaking up with him. Hoping to win her back, Shrimp calls the Smiling Friends for help. Pim (Michael Cusack) thinks that Shrimp has a shot and tries to look for Shrimpina, while Charlie (Zack Hadel) attempts to help Shrimp get over the breakup and get his life back on track.

Firth's delivery made Shrimp an instant hit among fans. He speaks in a stilted monotone that enunciates every syllable, which, combined with his love of video games, gives him this quirky, helpless gamer vibe. The resolution of his story is also interesting: while Shrimp fails at re-inventing himself in the way Charlie thinks works, he still finds happiness by being true to himself but fixing a few of his habits, like leaving his room once in a while.

8 Mr. Landlord

Voiced by Zach Hadel

Image via Adult Swim

Every morning, as he heads to work, Allan (Michael Cusack) is confronted by his landlord (Zach Hadel), who asks if he'd like to hang out, smoke weed, fill their bellies with diet soda, and play Burnout: Revenge for the PS2. When Allan rejects him one too many times, Mr. Landlord takes drastic measures. Over eight months, he concocts a crazy plan to lead Allan on a wild goose chase until he has no choice but to hang out with him.

Mr. Landlord might not have a lot of screen time, but he quickly became one of the most memorable parts of Smiling Friends Season 2. He is a terrific foil to Allan, forcing him into the role of the straight man because he is even more weird and awkward than Allan is with his co-workers. Mr. Landlord gets a lot of laughs thanks to how wild and convoluted his actions are for something so mundane, even in the world of the show, and for Hadel's hilarious delivery.

7 Glep

Voiced by Zach Hadel

Image via Adult Swim

Of all the members of Smiling Friends, Glep (Zach Hadel) is the most curious. This little green critter is considered a valued member of the team, but he's never seen doing any work, usually just goofing off or going on mini-adventures. Partly, it's because he speaks in incoherent gibberish, though his co-workers usually understand him just fine.

So far, Gled is the least developed of the core cast, but that seems intentional, and he's still a fun character. Despite his short size, Gled is a fierce little guy and isn't afraid to stand up to anyone or anything. The mystery of who he is and what he does means that they can get away with giving him many useful skills as the plot demands, from acting to guarding.

6 Gwimbly

Voiced by Zach Hadel

Image via Adult Swim

Once a popular video game character from the golden age of collect-a-thons, Gwimbly (Zach Hadel) has fallen on hard times once they stopped making more games. He now lives on the streets, doing cameos and his iconic Gwumbly victory dance for money and/or creamed corn. The Smiling Friends try and help him get his groove back, but they are stymied by The CEO of Insane Groundbreaking Games (Lyle Rath).

Gwimbly is a wonderful throwback to 90s video game icons like Banjo-Kazooie, right down to the quality of his voice to the fluctuating polygons that make up his body. His personality is definitely that of a washed-up celebrity, trying his best to find a way to stay relevant in an ever-changing world while never becoming unlikable. The internet quickly latched onto Gwimbly, creating several memes about him and his video games.

5 Mr. Boss

Played by Marc M.

Image via Adult Swim

The man who founded and leads the Smiling Friends, Mr. Boss (Marc M.) is one of the nicest bosses anyone can hope to have. He cares a lot about his employees and always takes the time to make sure they are well cared for and happy themselves so they can spread happiness to others. However, Mr. Boss still lives in the Smiling Friend's universe and can quickly flip into a wackier and more violent person.

Mr. Boss is a fascinating character, and the writers get a lot out of him despite his comparatively short screen time. Even with his momentary lapses into moments of violence or insanity, Mr. Boss is overall a good person who wants to make others happy. Most of the time, his moments of anger come from someone getting in the way of his business. Mr. Boss' voice is also one of the most interesting thanks to how rapidly it changes: usually, he speaks in a soft, friendly tone, but he can quickly become deep, foreboding, and southern for no reason.

4 Mr. Frog

Played by Michael Cusack

Image via Adult Swim

The star of the very popular Mr. Frog Show, Mr. Frog (Michael Cusack), finds his career in ruins when he attempts to eat a TMZ reporter on live television. He hires the Smiling Friends to help him regain his good standing with the public, but they have their work cut out for them due to Mr. Frog's violent and unpredictable nature. Later, he decides to run for President of the United States against the incompetent President Jimble (Mike Bocchetti).

Everything about Mr. Frog works to make him a fan favorite, from his design that only tangentially resembles a frog to his unpredictable nature. When he's not doing hard drugs or attacking innocent people, Mr. Frog is a pretty friendly person who begins almost every sentence with a cheerful "Hello." The result is a character who is equally charming and terrifying, which lends itself to all sorts of comedic moments.

3 Allan

Played by Michael Cusack

Image via Adult Swim

While Charlie and Pim often go on missions, Allan remains in the office and keeps the place organized and clean. Compared to his co-workers, Allan is a weird fellow, spending a lot of time organizing things in excruciating detail; once he sets his mind on a task, Allan won't stop until it's completed. This anal-retentive approach serves Allan well; when he does leave the office, Allan remains focused on solving the client's problem so he can get back to whatever else he is working on.

Allan is one of the most versatile characters in Smiling Friends, allowing him to fit any role needed. Usually, Allan's the obsessive office guy, but when he steps outside, he's confronted by so many wacky people that he turns into a straight man. Though usually content to speak in a monotone and enunciate the wrong syllables, when angered, Allan can prove to be a force to be reckoned with, both verbally and physically.

2 Pim

Played by Michael Cusack

Image via Adult Swim

By far the most committed member of the Smiling Friends, Pim is a happy-go-lucky individual who always looks at life with a glass-half-full mentality. Pim tackles every new assignment with maximum enthusiasm and always tries to connect with the clients to better help them. Unfortunately, his optimistic personality finds itself challenged or even shattered by the unexpected and nihilistic situations he winds up in.

Pim is the moral center of Smiling Friends and is essential to remind the audience that behind all the chaos is an ultimately positive message. No matter how often Pim finds himself in situations that are clearly outside his depth, he's willing to do his best to make people happy, even if he finds himself pushed to his absolute limit. Sometimes, Pim's pride and childlike approach to complex situations make things worse, but his actions always come from a place of love, and you can't help but root for him.

1 Charlie

Voiced by Zach Hadel

Image via Adult Swim

Pim's best friend and co-worker couldn't be more different from him in personality. While Pim is the eternal optimist, Charlie approaches life with a healthy dose of cynicism and pragmatism. When confronted by the crazy characters he has to help, Charlie tends to react much like the audience would: with shock, befuddlement, and occasional hints of fear.

Charlie is the stand-out member of Smiling Friends because he is the most relatable. He's just a guy trying to do his job and make it through the day. Thanks to his more experienced lifestyle, Charlie can usually pinpoint the source of the client's problem, but his blunt attitude means that people don't always listen to him. Charlie is a character who practically writes himself, allowing him to fit in any situation, even going to Hell itself.

NEXT: Is 'Smiling Friends' Getting a Season 3?