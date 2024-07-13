Created by and starring animators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, Smiling Friends is an Adult Swim surreal adult animated comedy. The film follows Charlie (Hadel) and Pim (Cusack), two co-workers at a charity dedicated to making its clients smile by any means necessary. Their adventures are bizarre, hilarious and often completely subvert story expectations, with the show bringing them to life through a creative and chaotic mix of animation and design styles.

Since the release of the pilot episode in 2020, Smiling Friends has gained a loyal fanbase who enjoy its colorful characters and unique comedic sensibilities. Having recently concluded its second season, there are now 17 episodes of the show publicly available for audiences to enjoy on rewatches. These are the 10 best episodes so far, standing out due to their bizarre plotlines, memorable animation moments and great humor.

10 "Shrimp's Odyssey"

Season 1, Episode 3

In "Shrimp's Odyssey," Pim and Charlie are tasked with helping an introverted and nerdy shrimp to recover from his breakup with his girlfriend, Shrimpina. While Pim ends up meeting a woman he believes to be Shrimpina (Erica Lindbeck) and falls in love with her, Charlie attempts to help Shrimp to revamp his image and gain confidence by improving his personal style and physique. Charlie's plotline features one of the show's most memorable animation changes, when Shrimp briefly appears grotesquely realistic and 3-dimensional in the clothing store, hilariously undermining Charlie's attempts to make him more handsome.

Being one of relatively few episodes that sticks to the series' central premise, "Shrimp's Odyssey" is one of the most accessible episodes of Smiling Friends for outsiders. The episode is incredibly funny, with David Firth's guest voice performance as Shrimp perfectly bringing his social awkwardness to life. Additionally, it features the surreal and meta running gag of a previously unseen character called Smormu being voted into the show (via electoral college) before promptly dying off-screen, in line with the show's typical irreverence.

9 "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. the Alien"

Season 2, Episode 6

When Pim invites Charlie to spend a night hanging out with his UFO-spotting club, the initially boring night is radically transformed when the two find themselves abducted by aliens. However, things become even stranger when the spacecraft they are on, in turn, is abducted by a larger ship run by two party-obsessed aliens (Mike Stoklasa and Rich Evans) who coerce Pim and Charlie into a night of debauchery. The aliens' behavior becomes increasingly threatening, eventually bullying the two into defying their morals in a horrific way for the sake of a prank before the night ends in disaster for everyone involved.

Concluding in the hilarious reveal of the Earth being flat, the episode constantly subverts its audience's expectations in thrilling and humorous ways. From the alien abducters also being abducted by different aliens to those aliens' "frat boy"-esque personalities and antics, the episode uses its sci-fi premise in consistently surprising and comedic ways, making the episode highly memorable. Full of great comedy and even featuring some genuinely tense sequences, "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. the Alien" is one of season 2's best episodes.

8 "A Allan Adventure"

Season 2, Episode 3

Season 2's "A Allan Adventure" is the first episode to explore a day in the life of Allan (Cusack), following him on a quest to bring some paperclips back to the Smiling Friends headquarters. However, far from the simple administrative task this should be, Allan is instead thrown headfirst into a dramatic adventure that finds him encountering a cryptid, getting on a helicopter chase and being swallowed and ejected by a gigantic sea monster. Finally, Allan discovers that the entire ordeal was arranged by his landlord (Hadel) in an attempt to force Allan to play video games with him.

Allan is arguably the series' most underrated character, with Cusack's vocal performance in the role being consistently hilarious and unique. Additionally, the character of Allan's landlord is extremely memorable, perfectly matching the extreme tone of the rest of the episode with his bizarre and dangerous behavior. The episode shines as a highlight of the show due to being the first time it focuses exclusively on Allan's character and due to the comedic irony of a task as simple as buying paperclips leading to such an over-the-top action adventure.

7 "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back"

Season 1, Episode 8

When Pim and Charlie argue about their different approaches to life and work on Christmas Eve, Charlie is suddenly killed by the tree he attempted to cut down and promptly arrives in Hell. Discovering that Satan has been suffering from depression and has lost his passion for his job, Charlie ventures to his castle in order to make him smile in exchange for his escape from Hell and returning to his old life.

Hell episodes are a common trope in cartoons and Smiling Friends uses the format to great effect, featuring fun and unique animation environments and character designs to bring the location to life. Additionally, the episode features one of the show's best running gags - Charlie's companion, Jeremy (Cusack), a bizarre creature that communicates in unintelligable noise as serves as the only entertainment in Hell. Featuring one of Gilbert Gottfried's final voice acting roles prior to his passing, the episode is a stand-out of Season 1.

6 "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition with DX 4K (Anniversary Director's Cut"

Season 2, Episode 1

The season 2 premiere, "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition with DX 4K (Anniversary Director's Cut)," centers on Pim and Allan attempting to help past-his-prime video game mascot Gwimbly (Hadel) to regain his fame. Crowdfunding a new Gwimbly game angers the CEO of Gwimbly's former game studio (Lyle Rath), however, leading to him hunting the trio down with the help of Gwimbly's menacing replacement, Troglor (Joshua Tomar).

Gwimbly was an instantly popular character among fans, becoming an internet meme with fans making a plethora of fanart and jokes about the character. With his pixellated 3D appearance and crackly voice being charmingly reminiscent of '90s and early 2000s video game graphics and audio, Gwimbly manages to feel wonderfully nostalgic while also being a completely original character. Full of typically great jokes and containing a highly memorable new character, the episode was a strong start to the show's highly-anticipated second season.

5 "Mr. Frog"

Season 1, Episode 2

"Mr. Frog" is the second episode of Smiling Friends. It focuses on the eponymous Mr. Frog, a previously beloved television star whose reputation has been tarnished after he tries to eat a reporter, and follows Pim and Charlie as they attempt to rehabilitate his image. While their plan is initially promising, Mr. Frog goes on to become completely hated by the public after making an offensive comment on a talk show, destroying his career until he wins back his show by eating a highly unpopular producer.

Mr. Frog is a great guest character, providing a fun and absurd riff on controversial and "canceled" celebrities and being brought to life with one of Cusack's funniest and most unique vocal performances. Additionally, the episode is notable due to being one of the few episodes to give Glep his own storyline, following him as he replaces Mr. Frog as the star of his TV show. Memorable and hilarious, Mr. Frog is a great episode.

4 "Frowning Friends"

Season 1, Episode 7

"Frowning Friends" centers on the arrival of Grim and Gnarly, two mean-spirited counterparts to the Smiling Friends who operate a business focused on making people feel bad. Due to their resemblance to Pim and Charlie, the Frowning Friends begin to ruin the protagonists' reputations and sabotage their business, which causes miserable and nihilistic attitudes to spread across town. Intent on revenge due to the damage caused to his business, Mr. Boss (Marc M.) sets out to assassinate his competitors.

Introducing foils to Pim and Charlie gives the episode a strong and identifiable central conflict that ties in perfectly with the show's theme of spreading joy to others, and the concept of a business explicitly and exclusively dedicated to spreading misery is delightfully absurd. The episode also contains one of the show's most iconic jokes - Pim and Charlie's huge miscommunication relating to the arrival of a group called "The Renaissance Men'"which ends in hilarious disaster at the episode's conclusion.

3 "The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil!"

Season 1, Episode 9

"The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil!" is the season 1 finale of the show, and follows Glep, Charlie, Allan and Pim as they arrive in Brazil for a vacation. Upon arriving at the airport, the group discovers that they don't have a hotel room booked due to a miscommunication, leading to an episode-long passive-aggressive argument as the characters attempt to find a room at the last minute and are continually thwarted when all the hotels are fully booked due to Mardi Gras. Presented as a continuous shot, the episode makes the hilariously underwhelming decision to never leave the confines of the airport, with the entire episode consisting of the group bickering and failing to find accommodation.

Hadel and Cusack's voice acting really shines in the episode, with the seemingly improvised arguments and conversations between the characters feeling incredibly real. As the show is highly surreal, focusing an entire episode around exclusively naturalistic conversations in a single location makes "The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil!" a remarkable subversion of audience expectations and offers a highly unique viewing experience, cementing the episode as one of the show's best.

2 "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?"

Season 2, Episode 4

In "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?," Mr. Boss marries Brittney (Erica Lindbeck), a hideous demon, much to the horror of his employees. When Brittney begins totally rebranding the Smiling Friends charity, the staff engage in demonology research in order to uncover the truth behind her intentions. Discovering that she is in fact Satan's daughter, with the malevolent motive of killing the Boss and stealing his assets, the Smiling Friends resolve to vanquish Brittney during the full moon.

The episode contains multiple comedic references to internet culture, featuring the famously uncanny android from the YouTube video "I Feel Fantastic" and a live-action cameo from internet personality Doug Walker in a parody of his popular Nostalgia Critic character. Both Hadel and Cusack began their animation careers in the world of internet video, making the episode's tributes to online videos feel charming and totally earned. The episode is also notable due to its use of jump scares, providing some genuinely startling moments of horror to keep the audience on their toes.

1 "Enchanted Forest"

Season 1, Episode 6

In "Enchanted Forest," Pim and Charlie are tasked with cheering up a princess (Lindbeck) and must venture through a fantastical forest in order to find her. Accompanied by Mip (Hadel), a friendly forest-dweller, Charlie embarks on a series of heroic quests that earn him great admiration, while Pim becomes overcome with jealousy and transforms into a Gollum-like creature. After accidentally killing Mip, the two travel to the castle to give the princess a present from their deceased companion, only to be extremely surprised by her response.

The episode plays with the dynamic between Pim and Charlie, with Charlie being the duo's over-achiever for once in a fun reversal of their usual roles, much to Pim's horror. The final interaction with the princess features a shocking reveal that is darkly hilarious, making the episode one of the show's most memorable. Additionally, the episode's use of fantasy environments and tropes is a unique change of pace that makes "Enchanted Forest" a stand-out episode of a consistently great series.

