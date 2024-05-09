Pim (Michael Cusack), Charlie (Zach Hadel), and the rest of their not-always-so-happy companions are back for a second season of Adult Swim's smash-hit series, Smiling Friends. Created by and starring long-time YouTube animators and comedians Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel and beginning as a humble yet hysterical short film, Smiling Friends has easily become the adult animation network's most successful show since Rick and Morty. The premise of the series is quite simple, centering on two friends who have made it their job to make people smile.

Where Smiling Friends sets itself apart from other adult animated shows is an entirely distinct sense of humor. The show also proudly employs a wide variety of different animation styles, effectively functioning as a more adult-oriented version of something like The Amazing World of Gumball. The show's widespread acclaim makes the Season 2 renewal hardly a surprise, and thankfully, after a long two-year wait, we're finally set to reunite with the employees of "Smiling Friends". To learn more about the beloved animated show's return, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Smiling Friends Season 2.

The crew of one of Adult Swim's funniest new shows will return to bring smiles to their local community when Smiling Friends Season 2 has its two-episode premiere on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Technically, though, the Season's premiere episode did drop on April 1 as a part of Adult Swim's annual April Fool's prank, but those who missed the debut will have to wait until May 12. New episodes of Smiling Friends Season 2 will premiere on the network every following Sunday.

Where Can You Watch 'Smiling Friends' Season 2?

New episodes of Smiling Friends Season 2 will once again be debuting via live TV on Adult Swim. For those who have made the full switch to streaming, you won't have to wait too long for new episodes. The latest episodes of Smiling Friends will become available to stream exclusively on Max one day after it debuts on Adult Swim.

Does 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Adult Swim dropped the first trailer for Smiling Friends Season 2 on April 9, 2024, just a few days after the network surprised fans with the April 1st limited premiere. The trailer effectively functions as a sizzle reel tease of all the wacky adventures the team is set to embark on this season. Here, we reunite with Pim, Charlie, Alan (Michael Cusack), Glep (Zach Hadel), Mr. Boss (Marc M.), and even the agent of chaos that is Mr. Frog (Michael Cusack). We also get a brief glimpse at some of the new characters we'll be meeting this season, such as a down-on-his-luck video game mascot named Gwimbly (Zach Hadel).

Who Stars in 'Smiling Friends' Season 2?

As with most adult animated shows, the vast array of different characters in Smiling Friends are usually voiced by one or two people. In the case of the surreal animated series, those people are Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, both of whom have their roots in animating shorts on YouTube. With the exception of The Boss, who is voiced by Mark M., Cusack and Hadel voice the majority of the show's central characters, including Pim, Charlie, Alan, Glep, and more. Smiling Friends served as a stellar breakout show for both the two animators and voice actors, with Cusack in particular going on to work on and star in another animated comedy, Koala Man.

No word yet on what other voice actors or cameos in Season 2 of Smiling Friends might appear. After all, the Season 1 finale of the show featured one of the last performances by the late great voice actor and comedian, Gilbert Gottfried.

What Is 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 About?

Just like last season, Smiling Friends Season 2 will likely be following an episodic format, meaning each episode will tell a unique independent story rather than set up an overarching narrative.

Who Is Making 'Smiling Friends' Season 2?

Once again, in addition to starring in the show as its lead characters, Smiling Friends Season 2 will also be written, directed, and executive-produced by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel.

