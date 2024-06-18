The Big Picture Smiling Friends Season 2 finale, "Pim Finally Turns Green," will premiere on Adult Swim on June 23 at midnight.

The show, created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, has been a huge success, featuring whimsical misadventures and unique characters.

Fans can expect an exciting new opening in the Season 2 finale, following the unconnected narrative style of the series.

The second season of Adult Swim's widely praised animated TV series Smiling Friends is coming to an end very soon with a new season already being discussed. The series has run for about four years, beginning with a pilot episode on April 1, 2020. Meanwhile, ahead of the Season 2 finale set to air later this month, fans have gotten the first look at what to expect as revealed by Swimpedia on X. The preview shows another Christmas holiday themed outing just like in Season 1 while also establishing an exciting new opening with a very ugly snowman brought to life out of the blue.

Regarded as one of Adult Swim's most successful shows since Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends centers on the whimsical misadventures of a small company and its four employees dedicated to spreading joy. The series, created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, comprises two seasons so far but was renewed for a third season on June 13, 2024, at Annecy International Animation Film Festival, before Season 2 wrapped up. Season 1 contains nine episodes, including the pilot and an 11-minute special, while Season 2, which premiered on April 1, 2024, followed by the rest of the season from May 13, has eight episodes.

Given the success of Smiling Friends, it has served as a huge breakout show for both Hadel and Cusack, who not only created the series but also voiced most of the main characters, including Pim, Charlie, Alan, and Glep among others, but excluding The Boss, who is voiced by Marc M. Moreover, as fans are aware, all episodes of Smiling Friends follow a uniquely unconnected narrative instead of setting up a predominant storyline, so the Season 2 finale is surely one to look out for.

What's in 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Finale?

As fans count down to the arrival of Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 8, the preview is available to check out above. Also, the season finale, which is titled "Pim Finally Turns Green," will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, June 23 at midnight but will be available to stream on Max the following day. Per the episode's official synopsis, "Pim mysteriously turns bright green after eating an ancient artifact and his friends and rivals are horrified; they eventually learn to accept and love the new Pim."

Smiling Friends Season 2 finale will arrive on June 23, but previous episodes are currently available on Max or the Adult Swim website.

