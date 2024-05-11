One of Adult Swim's best shows is finally returning to television with Smiling Friends Season 2. Since first airing in 2022, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's adult animated series has become Adult Swim's most successful show since Rick and Morty. The story of Pim (Michael Cusack) and Charlie's (Zach Hadel) endless quest to bring smiles to those in their community is surreal in all the best ways, with some vibrant animation and hysterical writing to back it up.

It's been quite a while since Smiling Friends Season 1, though Adult Swim did surprise fans with a an early look at Season 2. The first episode was aired on Adult Swim as a part of their annual April Fool's prank, though those not lucky enough to catch the episode when it premiered had to wait for the official premiere date. Thankfully, the premiere date is rapidly approaching, so get ready to smile and find out when you can watch Smiling Friends Season 2.

Is 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Being a property of Adult Swim, Smiling Friends Season 2 will understandably be premiering on the Adult Swim channel with a two-episode season premiere this Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12th, 2024. In addition to Smiling Friends, Adult Swim is known for hosting a variety of beloved adult comedic shows, such as Rick & Morty and The Eric Andre Show. Smiling Friends Season 2 will also be premiering just a few weeks before another critically acclaimed animated show, which is the second season of My Adventures with Superman.

Is 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Don't have access to Adult Swim via live-television or cable? Well, if you don't mind waiting an extra day, Smiling Friends Season 2 will be available to watch and stream on Max. When new episodes of Smiling Friends Season 2 initially premiere on Adult Swim, they'll then become available to watch and stream at your leisure on Max the next day, starting on Monday, May 13th, 2024.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available. The plans include "With Ads", "Ad-Free", and "Ultimate Ad-Free", and they can also be purchased through third party platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Roku. For a breakdown of each plan's pricing and the features they include, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Can You Watch 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Without Max?

Apart from Adult Swim, Smiling Friends Season 2 will not be available to watch anywhere on streaming besides Max. No word yet on if the season will be released on digital, DVD, or Blu-ray at a later date.

Watch the 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Trailer

Adult Swim released the official trailer for Smiling Friends Season 2 about one week after the first episode of Season 2 premiered on April Fool's Day. The trailer begins with Pim, Charlie, and the other Smiling Friends watching two CGI men fighting over a ham, because, of course. The rest of the footage has plenty of characters, both new and old, getting caught up in all sorts of ridiculous situations, such as Pim and Charlie getting a job to make the President of the United States smile.

What's the 'Smiling Friends' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

The first episode may have dropped a little bit early for April Fool's, but Smiling Friends Season 2 will be available to watch and stream very soon. For the show's full episode schedule for Smiling Friends Season 2, look to the full list below:

Episode 1: "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director's Cut)" - May 12, 2024

The classic gang help a disgusting, vile loser they found on the streets. However, Allan sprays him with the hose.

Episode 2: "Mr President" - May 12, 2024

Pim and Charlie are appointed to help bring a smile to the United States President's face.

Episode 3: "A Allan Episode" - May 19, 2024

Allan is tasked with finding more paper clips for the office.

Episode 4: "Erm, the Boss Finds Love?" - May 27, 2024

Mr. Boss of Smiling Friends, Inc. discovers the love of his life.

Episode 5: "Brother's Egg" - 2024

After some of the Boss's usual tomfoolery, Pim and Charlie are tasked with helping a mad scientist with an egg dilemma.

Episode 6: "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. The Alien" - 2024

Episode 7: "The Magical REd Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired" - 2024

Episode 8: "Pim Finally Turns Green" - 2024

More Animated Shows Like 'Smiling Friends' You Can Watch Right Now

'Rick and Morty' (2013-)

Practically Adult Swim's mascot series at this point, Rick and Morty is still going strong after nearly a decade despite some creative upheavals. A clever and raunchy cartoon series that started as a parody of Back to the Future, the show follow brilliant scientist Rick (Ian Cardoni) and his neurotic grandson Morty (Harry Belden). Their wacky adventures take the grandfather-grandson duo across space and time, with some surprisingly poignant emotional moments sprinkled throughout the high-concept sci-fi. Rick and Morty is available to stream on Max.

'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Speaking of surprisingly emotional adult animation, BoJack Horseman is so much more than it may appear. At first glance, it looks like a silly show about an anthropomorphic horse living his daily life. In actuality, it's a heartbreaking tale of a fallen television star who is looking for a way out, and BoJack (Will Arnett) remains to this day as one of adult animation's most nuanced characters. BoJack Horseman is available to stream on Netflix.

'Koala Man' (2023)

Shortly following the success of Smiling Friends, Michael Cuasack moved on to another animated show with the star-studded Koala Man. Here, an average suburban Australian man named Kevin (Michael Cusack) decides that he wants to become a superhero. The only problem is that Kevin doesn't have any superpowers or any super qualities to speak of, but that doesn't stop him from trying. Koala Man is available to stream on Hulu.

