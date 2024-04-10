The Big Picture Smiling Friends Season 2 promises chaos and laughs as Pim, Charlie, and crew tackle new wild misadventures to make people smile.

Season 2 will feature more animation styles, including retro video game graphics and rotoscope animation, adding to the comedic chaos.

Viewers received an early sneak peek at Smiling Friends Season 2 on Adult Swim, with surprise drops and puppet remakes of Season 1 episodes.

It's finally time to smile once again with some help from Pim, Charlie, Alan, Glep, and Mr. Boss. Adult Swim hit a home run in 2022 with the release of Smiling Friends, the long-awaited adult animated black comedy series from Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack following both the mundane lives and wild misadventures of the employees of the titular company as they try to help people with their troubles. Over two years after Season 1's premiere, a new trailer has been released for Season 2 putting the employees and their eccentric superior back in business, and it looks to be just as chaotic as ever.

Opening on a bizarre shot of two men in a black void fighting over a ham, the footage shows the crew back in their office when an alarm sounds getting them back to work. It's business as usual for Pim and Charlie, who return to the field once again to help a host of colorful new characters cheer up. Nothing is ever that straightforward for the Smiling Friends, however. Season 2 will see them crawl through sewers, find dead bodies, get abducted by aliens, and try their best to make everyone smile, from the washed-up PlayStation 1-era video game mascot Gwimbly to the supervillain Dr. Psychotic and even the President of the United States. The stakes appear higher than ever for the boys, but the new episodes promise plenty of laughs as they brighten people's days.

Season 2 will also experiment with more animation styles to add to the chaos, like retro video game graphics for Gwimbly and rotoscope animation for a guest voice role from YouTuber and indie filmmaker Joel Haver. In addition to creating and serving as showrunners on the series, Cusack and Hadel will once again provide voices for most of the characters, with Marc M. voicing Mr. Boss. It's unknown who else will appear in the new episodes, but Season 1 featured a mix of veteran voice actors, online content creators, and other stars making appearances, including Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his brother Nick Wolfhard, the late Gilbert Gottfried, Newgrounds creator Tom Fulp, Red Letter Media co-founder Mike Stoklasa, voice actor Josh Tomar, YouTuber Chris O'Neill, and Angry Video Game Nerd James Rolfe among others.

Adult Swim Viewers Got an Early April Fools Sneak Peek at 'Smiling Friends' Season 2

Close

Although Smiling Friends Season 2 doesn't return to Adult Swim until midnight on Sunday, May 12, viewers tuned into the channel at midnight on April 1 were treated to the surprise drop of the first episode, titled "Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director's Cut)" which sees the company try to cheer up the crusty old video game star. Additionally, three episodes from Season 1, "Mr. Frog," "Shrimp's Odyssey," and "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" were remade in puppet form as part of Adult Swim's long-running tradition of elaborate April Fools' jokes. All three can be found together on the network's YouTube channel.

All episodes of Smiling Friends Season 1 are currently available on Max or the Adult Swim website. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Max