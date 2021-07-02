Smite, a popular free-to-play MOBA created by Hi Rez Studios, has set high standards in the past for its Battle Pass collaborations. In previous Battle Passes, they’ve partnered with the likes of Nickelodeon to create a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Pass, as well as an Avatar: the Last Airbender pass. Within these crossovers, Hi Rez typically releases a variety of in-game cosmetics, such as character skins, voice packs, and loading frames. It seems as though after each collaboration is announced, gamers and fans alike find themselves asking, “how could they possibly top that?” and each time Hi Rez answers the call, this time partnering with Netflix to create the highly anticipated Stranger Things Battle Pass, which hits the battleground of the Gods on July 13.

Smite will welcome Eleven, Police Chief Hopper, the Demogorgon, and the Mind Flayer to its world in the form of skins for particular characters — Scylla for Eleven, Apollo for Hopper, Bakasura for the Demogorgon, and Sylvanus for the Mind Flayer.

Though tremendously exciting, that’s not all Smite is bringing to the battleground this July. On top of the Stranger Things skins, they will also be introducing an Upside Down theme to their Arena map. Arena, Smite’s most popular gamemode, is a 5v5 PvP that strays from the typical MOBA style and, instead, is an outright brawl, team deathmatch-esque gamemode.

The full list of what the Battle Pass will include has not yet been released, but it is safe to assume that they will deliver much more Stranger Things content, likely in the form of avatars, loading frames, jump stamps, and more. If previous Battle Passes offer any hints or ideas as to what this might include, there may even be a Stranger Things theme soundtrack added to the game, as there was with the TMNT collaboration. Regardless of the specifics, there is certainly no doubt that both Smite and Stranger Things fans are looking forward to this unexpected crossover.

You can download the cross-platform, free-to-play game Smite in the Epic and Steam stores. Catch Eleven, Hopper, and more on the battleground of the Gods this summer when the pass launches on July 13, and check out the trailer and some more official images below:

