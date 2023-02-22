What if the Power Rangers were cigarettes? Well, that brave, strange question was just answered by French director Quentin Dupieux in his new French language film Smoking Causes Coughing (or Fumer Fait Tousser). And ahead of the film's United States release on March 31, a new trailer for the film has just been released, giving us a hilarious new look at the slapstick superhero comedy.

Smoking Causes Coughing follows the adventures of a group of heroes known as the Tobacco Force. The force consists of five members: Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi), and Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra). After an embarrassing defeat against a giant turtle, the task force is sent to a remote retreat to regroup and come back together stronger and more resilient. And it seems like the bucolic joys of camping are serving the group well, that is, until Lézardin, the Emperor of Evil, decides to destroy the planet Earth. The Tobacco Force must come together in order to defeat the evil and overcome their recent humiliation.

The new trailer for Smoking Causes Coughing shows us a glimpse at the upcoming film. The trailer starts strong, with a showcase of the group's comic-fighting abilities against the giant turtle. A fight sequence straight out of a 1990s VHS takes place, with the task force each doing their part to take down the enemy. However, the turtle soon explodes in their face, and in the faces of curious onlookers. After the volatile battle, the group is sent on the retreat, and hilarious hijinks ensue.

Image via Magnolia Pictures

The film features such glowing endorsements as John Waters' note calling the film a "superhero movie for idiots!" And who knows better than the King of Filth himself? He also noted that the film is one of the best of the year in an article written for ArtForum.

Smoking Causes Coughing was directed by Quentin Dupieux, who previously worked on such films as the ridiculous 2010 film Rubber, which tells the story of a killer tire. Yes, that's right, there is a movie about a homicidal tire. Dupieux is also a well-known French musician and DJ known as Mr. Oizo. He also directed the 2020 film Mandibles. In addition to directing Smoking Causes Coughing, Dupieux also wrote the film.

Smoking Causes Coughing will be released in the United States on March 31, 2023. Until then, however, you can watch the film's trailer below.