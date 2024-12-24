The critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters is currently airing its second season with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. The show follows the Garvey sisters as they navigate the suspicious death of their abusive brother-in-law, with flashbacks revealing their attempts to protect their family. For fans of the show who may be looking for another dark family drama filled with messy entanglements, long-buried secrets, and complex relationships, there's an Irish drama series now streaming on Peacock that will become your latest obsession.

Smother is a series centered on the Ahern family, led by matriarch Val (Dervla Kirwan), after the sudden and mysterious death of her husband, Denis (Stuart Graham). The show masterfully blends simmering tension with rich character development as the murder mystery unfolds. With its stunning Irish coastal backdrop and compelling exploration of a complex and mixed family, Smother is a great watch for fans who are captivated by Bad Sisters' Garvey family.

What is 'Smother' About?

The series begins with an introduction to the Ahern family during a party. Between the two of them, Val and Denis have three adult daughters; Jenny (Niamh Walsh) is from Val's first marriage, Anna (Gemma-Leah Devereux) is from Denis's first marriage, and Grace (Seána Kerslake) is their only child together. Despite this interesting family dynamic, the Aherns all seem very close, until the simmering tension boils over at the party. Denis reveals that his marriage with Val is ending, creating an unwanted public scene that drives a wedge in the family.

Things don't get much better the next day when everyone wakes up to the news that Denis's body has been found at the bottom of a cliff near the family's home. When he was alive, Denis didn’t exactly make a lot of friends, so the suspect list for who would want him dead is rather long. Suspicion grips the Ahearn family and the small coastal town, as dark family secrets come to light. From the start, Val is determined to protect her family at all costs and is more than willing to cross into morally gray territory. Each episode peels back a layer, revealing complicated relationships and backstories, all brought to light by an ensemble of complex and layered characters.

The Complex Characters in 'Smother' Make its Twisted Plot Work