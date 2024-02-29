The Big Picture Sunnie Diab made several reality TV appearances focused on her love life before joining sMothered .

Eva, Sunnie's mother, played a major role in her love life, even wanting her to marry someone like George Clooney.

Sunnie, now engaged to Scott, is sharing her dating horror stories through a book series, starting with "The Chronicles of John Doe Dating Disasters."

Fans of the reality seriessMothered know exactly what they’re signing up for when they tune in. The series focuses on relationships between a mother and a daughter that are a little off for the average person. These mothers and daughters are inseparable, doing things that most would rather not ever consider, even for a second. This season of sMothered is no different, and this season includes a mother-daughter duo who are both estheticians. Sunnie Ray (aka Sunnie Diab) and her mother, Eva Aziz, own a boutique where they offer all kinds of skin treatments, and they do them for each other. Mother-daughter facials are normal, but Sunnie and Eva take that to the next level.

sMothered is not Sunnie’s first stint in reality television. in fact, sMothered is her 5th reality series. Sunnie first appeared on Oxygen’s Virtually In Love in 2016. The series focused on online relationships and what happens when they take things to the next level and meet face-to-face. On the show, which only lasted one season, Sunnie met her then-boyfriend Jake, and viewers watched as they met and soon saw their relationship crumble apart. Sunnie’s next reality show experience was on Bravo in their series A Night With My Ex in 2017. Sunnie appeared in an episode with her ex-boyfriend Matt. Drama ensues, of course, when Matt shares that he cheated on her with her best friend. Two years later, Sunnie appeared in Divorce Court with her ex-boyfriend of two years, disputing his alleged infidelity. The goal of this particular Divorce Court episode was to reconcile the couple, but alas, it was unsuccessful.

Sunnie made one more appearance on Couples Court in 2021 before joining the sMothered cast. The common thread through all of Sunnie’s prior reality appearances is her love life. Her love life was also central to her storyline on sMothered, and the primary source of conflict wasn’t her boyfriend, Scott, but her mother. Collider spoke with Sunnie and Eva about sMothered and the other projects Sunnie has on the horizon.

Eva Wants Sunnie to Win on ‘sMothered’

Sunnie’s mother, Eva, wants the absolute best for her daughter, just like any loving mother would. When asked about the ideal man for her daughter, Eva quickly and emphatically said, “George Clooney.” Her love for Sunnie is abundantly clear, as was seen in the most recent season of sMothered. Her determination to get her daughter married is clear and the primary source of drama for them throughout the season.

Eva has a major say in Sunnie’s love life, and when asked about being involved in Sunnie’s love life, she shared, “When she used to tell me, ‘I met someone who's like this,’ I said, no, he's not the one.” Eva has no qualms about saying what she feels, especially when it’s regarding her daughter’s heart, as seen in the contentious fights between Eva and Scott. Her intensity makes sense, especially when reflecting on Sunnie’s reality TV past, as none of the men featured on these shows with Sunnie were good partners. When asked about her prior television experiences, Sunnie had a lighthearted attitude. She said, “I mean, everybody knows me as ‘The girl that could never come up.’ [laughs] So, I think now it's really awesome that I finally found my person, and I think that’s the greatest thing.” Sunnie and Scott made things official in the season finale of sMothered, with Scott incorporating his love of aliens into his proposal. The very proposal that Eva had been begging for all season.

Now that Sunnie has found her true love, she’s focused on sharing her story with the world. The Chronicles of John Doe Dating Disasters: When Swiping Right Goes Wrong focuses on the dating horror stories of Sunnie and her friend Veronica Gomez, who is a former Playboy playmate. When asked about the book, she said, Sunnie said, “It's got everything in there from internet experiments… it's got everything in there. It's super fun, easy to read, and it would be fun [to] read aloud.” The book is just the first in a series yet to come, and anyone is welcome to contribute their stories for future books. Sunnie shared that anyone with a true dating horror (or hilarious) story can send them via her Instagram.

The Chronicles of John Doe Dating Disasters: When Swiping Right Goes Wrong is available for pre-order now, and will be released March 17, 2024. sMothered is available to stream via Max and Discovery+.

