The Snack Shack will soon be taking orders from home. Following a limited theatrical release - and a Collider early screening - the R-rated coming-of-age comedy from writer-director Adam Rehmeier is set to arrive on digital platforms tomorrow, April 2. The film is led by The Terminal List's Conor Sherry and The Fabelmans breakout Gabriel LaBelle, who play best friends and co-operators of the neighborhood pool's titular snack shack during one formative summer full of fun, personal discovery, and romance.

Set in 1991 in a small town in Nebraska, Snack Shack follows teenagers A.J. (Sherry) and Moose (LaBelle) as they look to make some extra cash through schemes like gambling on horse races and brewing their own beer from home. When their parents quickly put the kibosh on those plans, they instead look to the public pool's run-down snack shack, which just went up for auction, as the solution to all their problems. After a bit of work to get everything up to code, they begin raking in the dough, slinging hot dogs, drinks, and other goodies, but their whole operation, and friendship, is tested with the arrival of cool-as-can-be lifeguard Brooke (Mika Abdalla).

Sherry takes on his first lead role with the summer comedy, and he used that opportunity to get intimately familiar with the entire process of filmmaking. In a Q&A session for the film with Collider's Steve Weintraub, he said he got to watch the crew's every little struggle and success while starring, adding "...the coolest part for me was getting the opportunity to be the first actor called and the last to leave every day, something that I know isn't normal." He, LaBelle, and Abdalla were joined by a strong group that also included Jurassic World's Nick Robinson and Billions star David Costabile.

'Snack Shack' Takes Heavy Inspiration from Rehmeier's Teenage Years

Rehmeier based much of Snack Shack on his experiences growing up in a "post-Gulf War, pre-Nevermind" America, with many of A.J. and Moose's misadventures coming directly from the director's memories. He called it "a meditation on my childhood" when speaking at the Q&A, revealing how it recreates the magic of his summer running the real-life snack shack:

"Starting with the beginning, my best friend and I, we used to go to the dog track, gamble, sink everything into our little beer-making operation in 1991 when you had to get a big tome. There was no internet so you had to get a big tome to learn how to do it. So we brewed beer and we ended up becoming the proprietors of the Snack Shack. So there's a lot spread throughout that, but having this really amazing summer in 1991 where we ran it the first year was electric. We were making a lot of cash and blowing it on dumb shit and hiding a lot of it from our parents."

Snack Shack arrives on digital tomorrow, April 2. Check out our interview with the cast below.

