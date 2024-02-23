The Big Picture Travel back to the '90s in "Snack Shack" with us at the Landmark Theatres Sunset on March 6 for an exclusive screening event.

Join AJ and Moose in Nebraska as they turn an abandoned snack shack into a cash cow, only to have their friendship tested.

Win free tickets to this nostalgic throwback by entering your email for a chance to attend the screening and Q&A session.

Come celebrate warmer weather at the movies with us, Los Angeles! For Collider’s next screening event, we’re teaming up with Paramount Movies to take audiences back to the early ‘90s in Snack Shack, from writer-director Adam Rehmeier. You’ll only be able to catch this one on the big screen, so beat the crowds and join us for an early screening. After the movie, leads Conor Sherry, Mika Abdalla, Nick Robinson and Rehmeier will join us for an exclusive Q&A. Read on for more details on how to snag your tickets.

It’s the summer of 1991 in a small town in Nebraska when best friends AJ (played by Sherry) and Moose (The Fabelmans’ Gabriel LaBelle) have their get-rich-quick plans of gambling on dog races and home-brewing beer thwarted. They have to pivot fast. To appease their parents and still make some cash, the boys will have to hunker down and get a real job. The public pool’s abandoned snack shack offers both a solution and an opportunity they seize — to the tune of $3,000. With a little elbow grease, AJ and Moose transform the fixer-upper into a cash cow, but even the best laid plans can go south, so it’s no surprise their halfhearted scheme and friendship are quickly upended when the new, effortlessly cool lifeguard Brooke (Abdalla) shows up.

‘Snack Shack’ Screening Details

Be one of the first to see this nostalgic throwback on the big screen. Join us on March 6 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset. The screening will begin at 7 pm, followed by the Q&A and everyone gets free poprcorn and soda. Read below on how to enter to win free tickets.

How to Get ‘Snack Shack’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible, this one is going to go fast. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to March 6, so keep an eye out!

Snack Shack will premiere in theaters only, beginning March 15 and is produced by T Street, MRC and Paperclip productions.