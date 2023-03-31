In an archetypal fairytale, princesses wait for their knight in shining armor to rescue them in a tower of a castle guarded by beasts or dragons. But forget about medieval shields and swords, as Paramount recently unveiled the trailer for the upcoming action film dubbed "a modern-day violent fairytale," in which a man uses guns and his fighting prowess to save the love of his life from merciless gangsters. Titled Snag, the Ben Milliken-directed film will debut on Digital and in select theaters on April 28.

In addition to directing the upcoming movie, Milliken will also star as the modern-day knight in shining armor in what appears to be a bloody affair packed with action, violence, and just the right amount of romance. Snag follows a lone wolf in Australia, living his life in peace after seemingly moving on from the death of his significant other. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that the woman he thought was dead has been alive all along, held captive by someone who seems out to exact revenge on him.

The British actor and filmmaker has appeared in various films, including Run & Gun, Lake Alice, Sonora, Newcastle, Block Party, and Emerald Run. And this time around, Milliken will be in the director's chair to direct himself in a film inspired by the screenplay by Brent A. Tarnol. Alongside Milliken, the upcoming action film will also star Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Jeanette Aguilar Harris (Poker Face), C.J. Perry Barnyashev (Cosmic Sin), Sofía Castro (Monster Party), Jonny Beauchamp (Penny Dreadful), and Michelle Ortiz (This Fool), with Milliken, Lamar Billups, and Doug Metzger producing.



A Modern Day Damsel In Distress

The damsel in distress trope has been widely utilized throughout cinematic history, and we can name a bunch of titles, but that is a topic for another day. Aside from fairytales, action films also have the usual plot line where a woman waits for a man to do the saving. While Snag uses the same usual plot line, it promises to deliver blood and action, while a strong female character is also present, as seen in the trailer, where a woman is out to get revenge. But it's too early to assume how Snag will fare until it arrives in theaters and on digital on April 28.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.