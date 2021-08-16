The film drops this week on digital and VOD before coming to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD in October.

If you missed Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins in theaters or are eager to watch it again on your TV screen, Paramount Home Entertainment has great news. The latest installment in the G.I. Joe franchise is set to get a digital release. The movie will be available for Premium Digital and Premium VOD purchase this very week on August 17.

Paramount has also announced that Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will get a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on October 19, with bonus material that includes a short film exclusive to home entertainment about Snake Eyes’ legendary sword, Morning Light. Fans who want to own the entire collection will also be happy to know Paramount will release a collectible SteelBook combo that features G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or Digital.

The bonus material also includes special features that delve into the world of Snake Eyes and the mysterious Arashikage clan, and behind-the-scenes footage that reveal the process Snake Eyes went through to be brought to life on the screen. Both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions include a digital copy of the film. You can see the full list of bonus materials listed below:

Both 4K Ultra HD offerings include the following bonus content:

Morning Light: A Weapon with Stories to Tell: Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes' legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film.

Deleted Scenes: what you didn’t see in theaters.

Enter Snake Eyes - find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life.

A Deadly Ensemble: meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. Joe franchise.

Arashikage: dive into the elite ninja warrior world of the Arashikage clan.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Blu-ray:

The Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. The Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film as well as the bonus content detailed above.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins DVD

The DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes focuses on the title character, played by Henry Golding. In the story we discover how the fan-favorite iconic character made it into a Japanese clan to become a skilled warrior. The film also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. The film was produced by Stephen Davis, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Josh Feldman, and Brian Goldner.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which expands the G.I. Joe universe, will be coming to Premium Digital and Premium VOD tomorrow, August 17, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on October 19.

