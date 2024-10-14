Kino Lorber just rolled snake eyes. Snake Eyes, the only collaboration between Nicolas Cage and director Brian de Palma, is coming to 4K Blu-ray this winter. The set will be released December 17.

The two-disc set is built around an all-new HDR/Dolby Vision master, from a 16-bit 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative. It will also feature an all-new audio commentary from film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson, and the film's original theatrical trailer. However, the set will not include the film's alternate climax, in which the hotel the film takes place in is flooded by a tropical storm; it is unclear whether the footage still exists. The set will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be preordered on KinoLorber.com. Kino Lorber is also offering the film on Blu-ray, which will retail for $16.59.

What Is 'Snake Eyes' About?

Snake Eyes stars Cage as Rick Santoro, a flamboyant and crooked Atlantic City detective who attends a hyped-up heavyweight boxing match as a tropical storm threatens to hammer the city. Also in attendance is Santoro's boyhood friend Kevin Dunne (Gary Sinise), who's now a high-ranking officer in the Navy; he's accompanying the US Secretary of Defense. However, as one of the fighters scores an unexpected knockout, a hidden sniper kills the secretary. Now Santoro, together with a mystery woman (Carla Gugino), has to track down the killer - and a wide-ranging sinister conspiracy - in the packed arena before the storm drowns them all. It also features John Heard, Kevin Dunn, Luis Guzmán, Mike Starr, and Tamara Tunie. The film was written by David Koepp, and was shot by frequent De Palma collaborator Stephen H. Burum. It opens with one of De Palma's trademark long takes, a twenty-minute-long Steadicam sequence that follows Cage through the bowels of the arena on the way to the fight. Snake Eyes was not well-received by critics at the time, holding a 43% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $103.9 million USD on a $73 million budget. However, Collider's Nick Laskin deemed it one of Cage's best thrillers, and praised its "formal inventiveness, the heedless zeal of its filmmaking style, and Cage’s hellacious, go-for-broke lead performance".

This year has been a boon to fans of physical media and De Palma. The director's neo-noir magnum opus, Body Double, was also released on 4K for the first time earlier this year.

Kino Lorber's Snake Eyes 4K Blu-ray 2-disc set will be released on December 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.