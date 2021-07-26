She also talks about what she’d love to see in a sequel.

With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Haruka Abe about playing Akiko in the Snake Eyes origin story. During the interview, Abe talked about how she trained for the action sequences, why filming the alley fight in the rain was such a challenge, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Snake Eyes, auditioning for the role, what she’d like to see happen in a sequel, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Snake Eyes tells the story of how Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) and Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) met and how their brotherly relationship fell apart. The film also introduces Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master.

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Snake Eyes?

When she auditioned for the film did she feel like she was going to get it?

What does she wish she knew on the first day of filming that she learned during the shoot?

What were the big challenges of getting ready to film the action sequences?

What it was like filming the alley sequence in the rain?

How she trained for the role.

What would she like to see in a sequel?

How do Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow see through their masks?

Where should someone go if they visited Tokyo?

Did she have any deleted scenes?

