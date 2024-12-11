One of the most shocking reveals of last year came during Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, when Michael Kelly appeared in a post-credit scene to tease a crossover movie with G.I. Joe. Word on the film has been quiet since then, but it has started to build out its ensemble with Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for playing Thor in the MCU. Iron Studios also jumped on the G.I. Joe train by taking to its official Instagram account to unveil a new figure of Snake Eyes and his wolf Timber. The figure shows Snake Eyes running through the show with a gun in one hand and a sword in the other with Timber beneath him, it retails for $249.99 and is not available for pre-order, expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios has been on quite a roll lately, as it most recently bolstered its DC partnership by releasing a new Hawkman figure, albeit not one of Aldis Hodge from his appearance in Black Adam. Iron Studios also released a new Wonder Woman figure while fans anxiously await for news on Paradise Lost, the DCU Wonder Woman prequel series, as well as potential casting information on who will play the next Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s DCU. Hot Toys also capitalized on Halloween last month by dropping a new Michael Meyers figure, which came not long after the studio revealed a Jean Grey figure based on her appearance after she learns to control her dark side and adopts the moniker, the White Phoenix.

There’s a ‘Snake Eyes’ Movie Streaming on Several Platforms

Henry Golding stars in Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe Origin movie that premiered in 2021 and was a major box office flop, barely managing to earn $40 million despite boasting a production budget of $88 million. Starring alongside Golding in Snake Eyes is Andrew Koji, who is best known for his role alongside Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious 6 and also for featuring alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. Snake Eyes began streaming on Netflix last month and found success on the platform, but those who don’t have a Netflix subscription can also find the film on Paramount+.

The Snake Eyes G.I. Joe figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and watch Snake Eyes on Netflix.

