‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’ Delayed Until 2021

Buried in a THR report about Hasbro’s quarterly report in the middle of a pandemic (tl/dr everything is bad!) is the news that Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe spinoff movie starring Henry Golding, has departed its October 23 release date for TBD, 2021.

“We’re working out the specifics with Paramount,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner told analysts.

If you’re still expecting the majority of major blockbusters to stick to even the most optimistic of late-2020 release dates, then I’d also like you to know that me and Herny Golding are close friends who text often. Disney just shuffled most of its tentpoles off the board, taking Niki Caro‘s live-action Mulan and Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch off the schedule completely, delaying Ridley Scott‘s The Last Duel, and pushing back an entire trio of Star Wars films. Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet continues to tango with the COVID virus, with the latest update seeing the highly-anticipated sci-fi action film debuting overseas before a limited run in America over Labor Day Weekend.

According to Golding, Snake Eyes wrapped production in February 2020. “What a crew we had, Vancouver + Japan, you were unstoppable. Thank you for the dedication, this film is going to blow everyone’s socks off,” the star wrote at the time. Directed by Robert Schwentke (Insurgent), Snake Eyes is a spinoff of Paramount’s two G.I. Joe movies, aiming to tell the origin story of the sword-wielding member of the toy-based team. The film also stars Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), and Andrew Koji (Warrior).