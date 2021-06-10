Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has received a series of new motion posters that serves as a great look at the cast and their character counterparts.

Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes leads the pack in the eight posters that also feature Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Peter Mensah as Blind Master, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. The first trailer revealed their roles in the solo film, but these posters do a better job of displaying their unique outfits in the neon-lit setting. Koji’s Storm Shadow in particular receives his classic white suit while Corberó’s Baroness looks especially evil in a new design created for the film.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) and written by Evan Spilotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast) with Rebecca scribes Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel. The prequel film is meant to jumpstart a franchise that will see Golding’s Snake Eyes join the G.I. Joes at some point, but details on that front remain hidden behind Paramount’s intentions to start a new cinematic universe.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens in theaters on July 23. Check out the official posters for Snake Eyes and Baroness below and the entire lineup of motion posters here.

Here's the official synopsis for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

