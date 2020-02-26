‘Snake Eyes’ Filming Wraps as Henry Golding Promises Film Will “Blow Everyone’s Socks Off”

Principal filming has wrapped on Snake Eyes, Paramount’s G.I. Joe spinoff, according to star Henry Golding. “[A]nd THAT, is a principal wrap on Snake Eyes lady’s and gents,” Golding wrote. “What a crew we had, Vancouver + Japan, you were unstoppable. Thank you for the dedication, this film is going to blow everyone’s socks off.”

That is a tight turn-around on the film, considering we first reported production had kicked off on January 10. Hopefully, director Robert Schwentke (Insurgent) put something cogent together in that time, because the cast of this bad boy has a lot of promise. Golding is emerging as a star to watch, and the Crazy Rich Asians actor is joined by Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), and Andrew Koji (Warrior).

Snake Eyes will serve as a spinoff to Paramount’s two G.I. Joe movies, which notched $302 million and $375 million worldwide, respectively. The film follows Golding’s title character “seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.”

Check out Golding’s wrap announcement below. Snake Eyes hits theaters on October 23rd. For more on the film, here is the first photo of Golding in costume as the title character.