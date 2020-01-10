‘Snake Eyes’ Filming Begins in Japan; Cast Photo and Logo Revealed

0

Production is now underway on Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe spinoff from Paramount Pictures. The official title, per the title treatment/logo, is Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which seems to suggest Paramount has designs on expanding the G.I. Joe franchise with individual spinoff movies for specific characters. That brings to mind Fox’s similar plans years ago, when X-Men Origins: Wolverine was intended to be followed by X-Men Origins: Magneto, but the latter movie was scuttled and its script eventually morphed into into X-Men: First Class.

But I digress. The Snake Eyes cast posed for photos in Japan where filming is beginning, and we can see the great-looking ensemble led by Henry Golding. He broke out in a big way with Crazy Rich Asians and recently starred in the Christmas romcom Last Christmas, and will next be seen in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.

Golding is joined in the cast by Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving, Úrsula Corberó, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, and Takehiro Hira. In the director’s chair for this origin story is Robert Schwentke, who I suppose has proven serviceable enough on actioners like Red, Allegiant, and R.I.P.D. but who doesn’t exactly inspire enthusiasm for some radical take on the franchise.

Check out the Snake Eyes cast below alongside Schwentke, executive producers Jeff Waxman and Erik Howsam, and stunt coordinator Kenji Tanigaki. Snake Eyes is due to hit theaters on October 23rd of this year, so uh, they better get goin’.