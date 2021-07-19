Today, G.I. Joe fans got the final trailer for the upcoming movie Snake Eyes. Just like every single movie trailer in the history of the entertainment industry, this final attempt at hyping up fans puts in a good effort to do so. The trailer is full of action, a surprising amount of emotion, and also does a fairly good job of letting viewers know what they're in for.

Yes, the trailer for this action movie is — predictably — action-packed. You've got samurai sword fight scenes, buildings on fire, explosions, and at one point you see the titular character literally slicing an enemy's motorcycle to pieces while he somehow rides his own, backwards, without crashing. But there's more here than meets the eye. In between smash cuts of action sequences, the emotional origin story of Snake Eyes' and Storm Shadow's relationship is laid bare. Snake Eyes was supposed to kill him (for reasons which aren't touched on in the trailer) but "saw honor in his eyes" and couldn't pull the trigger. In return, Stormshadow gives him what he's wanted most - a home. And as sweet as their bromance seems on the surface, you know things are going to go painfully wrong while riding the emotional rollercoaster that is this movie.

Snake Eyes hits theaters this Friday, July 23, exclusively in theaters. You can get tickets now and check out the trailer for yourself below.

