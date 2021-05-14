"When you run out of luck, all you have left is snake eyes."

Paramount Pictures has released a new Snake Eyes poster in order to get G.I. Joe fans hyped for the upcoming origin story feature film. Snake Eyes will star Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in the leading role and take a deep dive into his origin story.

Various G.I. Joe comic books offer different explanations for the ninja warrior's origins, but it looks like Paramount, MGM, and Skydance are taking a unique approach with the film. According to the official press release, "Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested - even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him."

The poster features the main character with a katana strapped to his back and facing away from the camera while glancing over his shoulder, off to the side, as if assessing some threat out of frame. Unlike the classic version of the character that fans know and love from TV and comic books, he's holding his helmet at his side.

Starring alongside Golding will be Andrew Koiji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Tahehiro Hira and Iko Uwais. Robert Schwentke is directing the movie based on the screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast), Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman and Greg Mooradian, and producers are Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam and Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

According to the movie poster, Snake Eyes will debut only in theaters July 23. Check it out below:

