‘Snake Eyes’ Actor Andrew Koji Teases His Take on Storm Shadow: “I Wanted Him to Be Human”

You should start keeping tabs on Andrew Koji now because the current star of Cinemax’s epic martial arts series Warrior is about to make an even bigger break with the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes. The forthcoming Paramount Pictures release stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the titular Snake Eyes, the masked member of the G.I. Joe team. Koji is set to play Storm Shadow, who, at various points in the G.I. Joe canon, is either a diehard friend or staunch enemy of Snake Eyes.

Although filming on Snake Eyes has wrapped, fans will have to wait until October 2021 to see Koji and Golding in their new G.I. Joe feature. Given that long wait time and our mounting curiosity about what to expect from this movie, Collider’s own Christina Radish didn’t waste the opportunity to ask Koji about his role as Storm Shadow during a conversation about Warrior Season 2. Koji didn’t spill too many beans about the Snake Eyes story, but what he did share about his approach to Storm Shadow and the qualities he wanted to bring to the character are just as intriguing. When asked what made him want to take on the role of Storm Shadow in the first place, Koji replied,

“I thought about playing that character [Storm Shadow] because I didn’t like the first two films. I can say that. I’m allowed to not like a film. So, I was hesitant, at first, to even accept that. That’s a big studio film and my first role in a big studio film, so I was very hesitant because I didn’t have that trust in Hollywood to do that. What Warrior taught me and the voice that it gave me helped my work on Storm Shadow. I don’t wanna play a character with a six-pack. I wanted him to be human and flawed; he’s going through stuff. For me, when I saw the first G.I. Joe films, I was like, ‘I don’t wanna do that. That’s not the kind of thing I wanna do.'”

Furthermore, with his casting, Koji — who is half-Japanese and half-English — wanted to ensure the depiction of Storm Shadow would have a positive impact and retained cultural authenticity. In previous G.I. Joe movies, the Storm Shadow character was played by white actor Ray Park, despite the character canonically being half-Japanese and half-American. So, to say it was of the utmost importance to Koji to make sure this character was played correctly is putting it mildly.

“So, when I spoke with the director [Robert Schwentke] about that I said, ‘If I’m gonna play him, I have to do my research into Japanese culture and embrace that.’ There was an opportunity for me to do a performance in that kind of film for the next generation. My time in this business might end in a few years but a kid growing up might be able to watch that film and see a more realistic, grounded portrayal and feel like they can act and they can do this. Even if it’s in ninja form, they can still bring their own humanity to it. So, it was quite a deep thing for me, just because I had a lot of reservations about it, at first, but then they allowed me to do that. I’ve gotta give credit to those guys but that was all because of the skill I got from Warrior.”

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will be released in theaters on October 22, 2021. For more, see our complete 2021 movie release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.