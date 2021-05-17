Paramount Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for Snake Eyes, the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff that revolves around the beginnings of its title character, Snake Eyes, who goes on to become one of the original members of the G.I. Joe special military unit. A brand-new featurette about the film's origins was also released, shining a spotlight on comic book writer Larry Hama's contributions to the G.I. Joe canon.

The movie, which is being billed as an origin story (its official title is Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins) will dive into the backstory of a character typically only known in the G.I. Joe franchise for being a lethal fighter who always wears a mask. Of course, given that we've already been treated to character posters and new images from the film that indicate otherwise, it'll be interesting to see exactly what happens in Snake Eyes' history that prompts him to eventually don that face-obscuring helmet.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) and written by Evan Spilotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast), Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor) in the titular role. The film also stars Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as The Baroness, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Haruka Abe (Cruella) as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira (Ace Attorney) as Kenta and Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master. The film is produced by Stephen Davis, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Josh Feldman and Brian Goldner.

Snake Eyes is currently scheduled for a July 23 release. Watch the first teaser trailer and new featurette below:

Here's the official synopsis for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

