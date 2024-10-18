Years before Henry Golding starred opposite Reacher icon Alan Ritchson in one of the most underrated action films of the year, he also toplined a prequel film in a legendary action franchise. Golding plays the lead role in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, the G.I. Joe prequel which dropped in 2021. The film follows Snake Eyes (Golding), a lone wandered who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan known as the Arashikage. The clan vows to teach him the ways of being a ninja, but when they discover dark secrets about his past, they begin to question if they've made the right decision. In addition to Golding, the film also stars Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Samara Weaving, and Takehiro Hira, and the film sits at a 35% score from critics and a 74% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Robert Schwentke directed Snake Eyes with a script from Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Spiliotopoulos is best known for his work on the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and he most recently penned the script for The Pope's Exorcist, the horror flick starring Russell Crowe. Shrapnel wrote script revisions for Captain Marvel and even provided additional literary material for The Gray Man, the Netflix action movie starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Schwentke's most famous work came from directing Red, the Bruce Willis-led action flick which also stars Morgan Freeman and John Malkovich, and he also directed Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds in R.I.P.D., the buddy cop sci-fi action flick that also stars Kevin Bacon and Mary-Louise Parker.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

Unhinged, the psychological thriller starring Russell Crowe, recently premiered on Netflix and has quickly jumped to the top of the charts, even beating out Bad Boys: Ride or Die to claim the #1 spot. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's fourth Bad Boys adventure has slid to #2. Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern's spicy romance film, Lonely Planet, has also been a major success on Netflix, currently sitting in the #6 spot, along with Outside, a zombie horror flick from director Carlo Ledesma that recently premiered and has taken A Quiet Place: Part 2's spot just inside the top 10.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding and Andrew Koji and was directed by Robert Schwentke.

