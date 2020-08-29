Paramount Pictures has officially set a new release date for Snake Eyes, the upcoming G.I. Joe live-action spinoff starring Henry Golding. The new release date is one of a few notable tweaks to the studio’s upcoming release calendar, with Paranormal Activity 7 and Lee Daniel‘s upcoming untitled Billie Holiday biopic also getting new release dates.
Image by Paramount Pictures
Previously, we’d reported Snake Eyes had been bumped from its October 23, 2020 release date slot to a TBD 2021 slot. Now, Paramount has confirmed Snake Eyes will be released wide on October 22, 2021. Paramount also announced the seventh Paranormal Activity movie will be released wide on March 4, 2022 (previously March 19, 2021); Daniel’s untitled Holiday movie is set for release on February 12, 2021; the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie is scheduled for November 5, 2021 (previously November 13, 2020); and, finally, Paramount has removed an untitled Paramount/Hasbro event film previously set for October 1, 2021 from the schedule.
In addition to these new release dates, it was also announced upcoming Paramount release Scream 5 will hit theaters in January 2022. The fifth movie in the long-running horror franchise was previously set for release some time in 2021. Scream 5 will no doubt be one of the big highlights of the 2022 moviegoing year, especially since fans can look forward to the return of franchise alums Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.
Snake Eyes is now scheduled for October 22, 2021. For more, check out our updated 2021 release calendar here.
