Samara Weaving Joins Henry Golding in ‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’

No, this isn’t an update of the eternally underrated Brian de Palma/Nicolas Cage 1998 boxing fever dream Snake Eyes. The upcoming Snake Eyes is a darker spinoff of the G.I. Joe universe starring Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding as the title role, a mysterious operative who wears a mask, rocks a sword AND an uzi, and terminates his targets with extreme prejudice. In the previous two G.I. Joe films, Snake Eyes was played by Darth Maul himself, Ray Park. Now, in this origin story, Golding will don the mask alongside Samara Weaving, who recently crushed in horror titles The Babysitter, Mayhem, and Ready or Not.

According to Variety, Weaving is set to play Scarlett, who we first saw played by Rachel Nichols in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Scarlett is a fierce and well-trained warrior in both martial arts and firearms. She is also known for engaging in a charged, on-and-off relationship with Snake Eyes, and we have to imagine the new Snake Eyes film will feature these kinds of fireworks in addition to its action-packed pyrotechnics. The film is being directed by Robert Schwentke, who has a bit of reputation-salvaging to do — his 2013 Ryan Reynolds/Jeff Bridges actioner R.I.P.D. got abysmal reviews and was a genuine box-office bomb. In fact, while the G.I. Joe live-action film franchise thus far has made Hasbro/Paramount a good chunk of worldwide change, the overall fan and critical reception has been chilly at best. Hopefully, with a darker, more centrally focused storyline anchored by two highly charismatic movie stars, Snake Eyes can roll a lucky seven.

The early synopsis for Snake Eyes is below.