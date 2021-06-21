Paramount has just released a new trailer and featurette for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, this time highlighting the inseparable bond between our two leads — Henry Golding's Snake Eyes and Andrew Koji's Storm Shadow. As quarantine restrictions are lifted and more folks head back into the theaters, we need some bigger and more badass summer blockbusters to recapture the magic of cinema. And based on these two new looks at Snake Eyes, director Robert Schwentke seems to have found the perfect balance of character-driven story and incredible action sequences.

The film follows the titular hero Snake Eyes, a loner who joins an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir, Storm Shadow. As he is trained to become a ninja warrior, his honor and allegiance are tested by Cobra, a terrorist organization. In the featurette, Golding talks about the relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, revealing that his character has longed for a home and a family, and grows to think of Storm Shadow as the brother he never had.

When talking to Collider earlier this year, Golding also teased out their more complicated friendship, stating that "this relationship never sort of ends and sort of peeling back those layers and discovering more. And that's the great thing again about the origin story is we get to see the basis and to see why it's so emotionally charged for both of these characters and at what point does it turn."

These thoughts are cemented by G.I. Joe comics writer Larry Hama, who emphasizes that his writing was always character-based, which is what he attributes the success of the series to be. He also discusses the development of a sort of brotherly loyalty that appears between the two men, which certainly means that there will be some emotional as well as physical conflict in the film. The emotional depth and intricacy will certainly make the film that much better, but honestly, with the action sequences I've already seen, Snake Eyes is sure to be some thrilling entertainment either way.

This new trailer showcases the beginning and development of their friendship, which is put to the test by the villain Baroness, an elite Cobra operative. The action and incredible setpieces drive this trailer, as all of Golding's training really pays off in some spectacular sequences. Additionally, Koji shows off his own skills, which were already cemented through his own Cinemax marital arts series Warrior. I'm also thrilled to see that we get a glimpse of a few action scenes with Samara Weaving, who will be playing Scarlett, an agent of Clan Arashikage.

Snake Eyes hits theaters on July 23. Check out the new trailer and featurette below:

