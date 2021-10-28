They also talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film.

With Snakehead opening in select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand tomorrow, I recently spoke to Sung Kang, Shuya Chang, Jade Wu, and writer-director Evan Jackson Leong about making the Chinatown-set crime thriller. Inspired by true events, the film is about Sister Tse (Shuya Chang) who arrives in New York City through a Snakehead (a human smuggler) and quickly rises up the ranks of a local crime family by gaining favor of the matriarch (Jade Wu). As the film progresses, we start to learn her real reason for coming to America and what lines she won’t cross. Sung Kang plays Jade Wu’s son and the next in line to take over the family business. The film also stars Yacine Djoumbaye and Richie Eng.

During the interview, Sung Kang, Shuya Chang, Jade Wu, and Evan Jackson Leong talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, what it was about the script and story that excited the actors, the long road to getting the film made, how they’re telling a story that doesn’t usually get told, and more. In addition, the actors revealed the TV series they’d love to guest star on and Leong talked about the series he’d love to guest write and direct.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sung Kang, Shuya Chang, Jade Wu, and Evan Jackson Leong

What TV show would the actors love to guest star on and what would Evan like to guest write and direct?

After spending so many years trying to make the film, did Evan ever think it’s never going to happen?

How have they been describing the film to people?

For the actors, what was it about the script and story that excited them to be part of the film?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the film?

How they shot a big sequence that they ended up having to cut out.

How they’re telling a story that doesn’t usually get told.

How much fun is it playing a badass on screen?

What were they surprised to learn when researching the film?

