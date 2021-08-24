'Snakehead' will premiere at TIFF and be released in theaters, on Digital and On-Demand on October 29.

Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attractions have released the official trailer, poster, and new images for Snakehead, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming crime thriller starring Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious franchise) and Shuya Chang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny). Snakehead will be released in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on October 29.

Snakehead promises a new take on the American crime drama, in a story inspired by true events. The film's lead, Tse (Chang) rises through the ranks of a powerful New York City family, willing to take on whatever jobs might come her way — but as Tse soon realizes, there are some lines she just won't cross. Chang's strengths are on full display in this trailer, making her one to watch as she leads this ensemble. It's also exciting to see Kang in a role so distinct from the one many mainstream audiences are more familiar with from him. Snakehead is also set to premiere at this year's TIFF, and is also an official selection at both the New York Asian Film Festival and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Snakehead is produced, written, and directed by Evan Jackson Leong (Linsanity). In addition to Kang and Chang, the film also stars Jade Wu (Luke Cage, The Motel), Yacine Djoumbaye (Three Trembling Cities), Catherine Jiang (A Different Sun), and Richie Eng (Killerman).

Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attractions will release the crime thriller Snakehead in theaters, on Digital, and On-Demand on October 29. Check out the trailer, poster, and more images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Snakehead:

Sister Tse comes to New York through a Snakehead, a human smuggler. She gains favor with the matriarch of the family of crime and she rises the ranks quickly. Soon Tse must reconcile her success with her real reason for coming to America.

