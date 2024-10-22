The true-crime genre has grown with such intensity over the last decade, there is now a plethora of options for viewers interested in the macabre. Documentaries like Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer, and American Nightmare fascinated viewers as soon as they hit the streaming service. Regional investigative series are cropping up left and right, like The Real Murders of Atlanta, Sin City Murders, and New York Homicide. Series that have been running for more than two decades, like Forensic Files and Snapped, know that in the modern age of ever-present video footage of crime scenes and their surrounding areas, the amount of creepy crimes being documented has only increased in turn.

Snapped features true-crime narratives of individuals who have committed murder, or who have been accused of planning and attempting murder. Countering the traditional image of what a violent killer might look like, the series frequently features female culprits, as well as their male counterparts. Regardless of gender, the featured investigations always provide a fascinating glimpse into the calculating minds of stone-cold killers.

Snapped has been the reigning true-crime series documenting cases where individuals in pressure-cooker situations reach a breaking point. Some are calculating killers that hide their trail well. Some are narcissistic sociopaths who never lose faith in their ability to convince investigators of their twisted version of events. Some simply couldn't stand their situation any longer and lost complete control of their facilities. There are many cases that have been showcased on the series over the years, but here are the top ten creepiest episodes of Snapped.

10 Season 32, Ep 23 - Michael Thomas

Los Angeles, California

Halloween evening in West Hollywood, LA, 2012. A masked figure in a hooded-robe costume creeps out from the bushes to shoot Erik Poltorak on his doorstep, ambushed from behind, like something out of a horror movie. Described as a "people person," Poltorak's interest in fringe culture and S&M initially seemed to inform the case. He manufactured and sold what he called "spirit-animal furs" for the alternative scene, targeting clubs and EDM venues. His marriage had recently fallen apart due to his ex-wife joining Scientology, an organization he did not believe in. The series narrator describes the case as a "mystery that proves on Halloween, some monsters are real."

Poltorak had been the victim of an armed home invasion approximately one year prior to his violent end, and the perpetrator, Michael Thomas, was caught by police shortly thereafter and locked away in prison. Yet, Thomas still managed to orchestrate Poltorak's murder from his cell, to prevent him from testifying against the violent offender in an upcoming trial. Thomas enlisted his young niece and her boyfriend to carry out the attack in such a cold and calculated manner that even the seasoned LAPD officers on the case were shocked. Former LA detective John Skaggs observed: "All murders are bad. Some are more heinous than others, and this was about as bad as it gets."

9 Season 16, Ep 06 - Kristi Fulgham

Starkville, Mississippi

In a small town outside Starkville, Mississippi, the body of Joey Fulgham is discovered by his brother, murdered in his bed while his wife and children were out of town. Joey and Kristi Fulgham were high-school sweethearts, married at the ages of 21 and 19. Kristi's much younger half-brother, Tyler Edmonds, described the couple as "addicted to each other." In turn, investigators observed that Tyler viewed his older sister as a mother figure, saying he "worshiped the ground she walked on" and that he was "very devoted to her." But the episode narrator observed that by May 2003, authorities would be wondering just how far Tyler would go for the sister he adored.

Rumors had been circulating about Kristi cheating on her husband for several months prior to the murder. A shocking claim from Kristi's father blows the case wide open when he admits that his daughter had asked him for a gun only a week before the murder, and that she had laid out her plan to kill her husband for the life-insurance money. Kristi told police that her devoted younger brother was actually the culprit, saying the .22 rifle had gone off accidentally when Tyler was playing with it. But knowing Kristi had already confessed to her father, investigators placed Tyler under intense scrutiny, especially when the 13-year-old attempted to cover for his sister. Despite his wicked sister's manipulations to try and get him to take the fall, Tyler was ultimately cleared in the case and Kristi was labeled as "evil" for the way she tried to manipulate her much younger brother into taking the fall for her crime.

8 Season 21, EP 12 - Barbara Garcia

Hobart, Indiana

A night of innocent adventure covers a twisted crime on Halloween 2003, when trick-or-treaters stop by the Garcia home in Hobart, Indiana. Grandmotherly retired nurse Barbara Garcia was handing out candy as she did every year, but her beloved husband, Phil Garcia, was suspiciously absent. Inside the Garcia home, investigators would find what one local called a "house of horrors."

A few days later, in a forest not far away, wrapped in a rug and bound in a tarp, lay the dead body of an older male who had suffered bloody injuries all over his body. When it turned out the remains were of Phil Garcia, a missing area rug in the Garcia home led investigators to hone in on the "grieving" widow and her daughter from a previous relationship. While Barbara had been handing out candies and cheerfully telling children to have a happy Halloween, her deceased husband lay in the garage. Barbara and her daughter had simply been waiting for the cover of night to dispose of the body.

7 Season 23, Ep16 - Notorious: Charles Cullen

New Jersey & Pennsylvania

Healthcare serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who weaponized medicine for evil, had the media referring to him as the 'Angel of Death' once authorities uncovered his nefarious actions. In 2003, Cullen confessed to killing as many as 40 patients throughout his 15-year career as a nurse. A chyron at the beginning of the episode acknowledges that investigators actually believe the actual victim count to be closer to 400.

One especially creepy detail of the case is that even when co-workers and employers suspected Cullen's involvement in patient deaths, they kept silent for fear of triggering lawsuits. Due to the length of Cullen's career and the number of confirmed cases reaching 29, this healthcare killer could be one of the most prolific serial killers in US history. Cullen was also the subject of the Netflix documentary Capturing the Killer Nurse in 2022.

6 Season 19, Ep 08 - Donna Scrivo

St. Clair Township, Michigan

Another killer nurse turned her murderous eye closer to home in this episode of Snapped. Donna Scrivo was the doting mother of two adult boys, especially known for bragging about her youngest son, Ramsey. When she reported her son missing in 2014, it appeared that Donna had feared the worst. After the devastating death of her husband, Donna moved into the spare bedroom of the condo she and her husband had bought for their son, Ramsey. Six months later, she reported her 32-year-old son missing, saying he had walked out of the home under-dressed for the cold winter weather, claiming he was suicidal, and that she had not seen him since. So, when the dismembered remains of a missing young man were found parceled out along a snowy road, local residents were shocked to learn that Donna had become a suspect in the investigation.

News of Donna's later arrest stunned friends and family, yet the evidence from the crime was damning - blood evidence in her condo and car, a receipt for the purchase of the same saw that was used to dismember the body, and investigators even had video footage of her at a gas station near the location where an eyewitness described her dumping the body parts. Her nursing skills came in handy when Donna allegedly drugged her adult son, strangled him after he lost consciousness, and then dismembered him in their shared living room. The defense team argued that Donna had no motive to commit the crime, yet the prosecution set out to prove that the guardianship over her mentally ill adult son was holding her back from starting life over in another state.

5 Season 30, Ep 15 - Candy Montgomery

Wylie, Texas

The town of Wylie, Texas was the picture of quaint suburban life. But on Friday the 13th of June 1980, 30-year-old school teacher Betty Gore was brutally murdered in her home with an ax, struck forty-one times until the scene looked like something out of a horror film. What is especially horrifying is that the incident occurred in bright daylight, while the young mother's two small children were both at home. The first film in the Friday the 13th franchise had just come out, and a witness to the scene observed that "the bogeyman phenomenon was in people's minds." Another eerie coincidence at the scene occurred when a newspaper was found lying open to the movie listings, and drips of blood confirmed the killer had been looking at an advertisement for the movie The Shining, which famously depicts a deranged ax murder.

The investigation initially focused on Betty's husband, who had suspiciously left town for work the morning the incident occurred. But eventually, new evidence led authorities to Candy Montgomery, when Betty's husband came forward to confess he had been having an affair with his wife's close friend. Candy had attempted to cover her tracks by volunteering at her church that day, but authorities were eventually able to gather enough evidence to arrest her two weeks after the murder. Candy took the stand and claimed that Betty had come at her with the ax in a fit of jealousy, and Candy had been forced to defend herself. The admitted ax-wielding murderer was able to convince the jury of her peers that the forty-one ax strikes were the result of a disassociative state she entered from the shock of the violent confrontation. Stunningly, Candy was declared not guilty of the crime and released, with author John Bloom calling the case "a story about the dark side of the suburbs."

4 Season 27, Ep 07 - Notorious: Michael Gargiulo

Los Angeles, California

A vicious knife attack resulted in the murder of a young woman in her Hollywood apartment in 2001. Ashley Ellerin had a casual date with up-and-coming actor, Ashton Kutcher, on the night of the Grammy Awards, the same evening she was brutally attacked in her home. The investigation into her death cracked open a cold case and helped to connect the killer to three other slayings that spanned the course of more than a decade. Due to the gruesome nature of the case, the media frenzy surrounding Kutcher's appearance as a witness, and the global obsession with serial killers, the perpetrator earned the nickname "The Hollywood Ripper."

As the investigation into the Ellerin case began to grow cold, one tenacious investigator caught a lucky break when following up on a lead about a mysterious figure in her circle known as "Mike the furnace guy" - this turned out to be Michael Gargiulo, who lived a block and a half from Ellerin's apartment and who it turned out, had a violent history. In 2002, investigators from Chicago, Illinois came to LA to follow-up on a 1993 cold case that involved the murder of a young woman who had been stabbed to death, and when comparing notes with the LAPD, they learned that Gargiulo was one of the top suspects in the case. Insufficient evidence allowed Gargiulo to continue preying on women, taking the life of a young single mother in 2005, and attacking another young woman in 2008, before finally being captured as a result of her fighting him off. He stood trial and received a death sentence for the cases in California in 2021, and was extradited to Illinois to face trial in the case of Tricia Pacaccio in September 2024.

3 Season 18, Ep 01 - Shelia Eddy & Rachel Shoaf

Star City, West Virginia

The case of a missing teen turned tragic when the body of Skylar Neese was eventually uncovered in January 2013. When he had discovered his daughter's bedroom was empty when she first went missing in July 2012, Skylar's father's first call searching for his absent daughter was to her 16-year-old best-friend, Shelia Eddy. According to Shelia, she and Skylar had gone out joyriding the night before, but she claimed to have dropped her friend one block from her home around 11pm, and that was the last she had seen her. Investigators obtained grainy video footage of a nearby parking lot that showed Skylar hopping into the backseat of an unrecognizable vehicle just after midnight, and since she was clearly not being abducted, police refused to issue an amber alert, claiming the teen was not in clear danger and may have simply run away.

Shelia was actively involved in the search for her best friend, putting up fliers and participating in search parties. She even allegedly called Skylar's father daily, to check in to see what, if anything, investigators had discovered. Another friend of Skylar, Rachel Shoaf, eventually came forward wracked with guilt over the shocking revelation that she and Shelia had stabbed their friend to death, allegedly because she had made passive threats to expose the fact that Eddy and Shoaf were exploring their sexuality together. Shelia allegedly spent months on the internet obsessing over ways to dispose of a body, plotting to kill her best friend. As the ringleader and mastermind, Shelia was sentenced to life, while Rachel received a 30-year sentence for secondary degree murder. Both women are able to apply for parole, although Eddy will not be eligible until 2028, and Shoaf was denied parole for the second time in July 2024.

2 Season 21, Ep 10 - Dawson McGehee

Manteca, California

A beloved mother of four was brutally stabbed to death in her quiet suburban California home on Halloween 2011. Kathleen McGehee was discovered in her locked bedroom in a scene that seemed straight out of a slasher film, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds to her torso. While authorities had to figure out what significance the spooky date of the murder played in the case, eventually their investigation turned exceptionally close to home. No one could have suspected that her son, Dawson McGehee, a one-time elementary school music teacher who lived at home with his mother, would eventually become the prime suspect.

The case broke open when a journal was discovered, revealing the musings of a troubled mind. Kathleen, a volunteer at her church and a kind and loving mother, had sought help for her son as he professed to have visions of demonic entities and began to obsess over horror films like Halloween and Friday the 13th. On that Halloween evening in 2011, something in Dawson snapped, and wearing a Jason Voorhees mask from the Friday the 13th film franchise, attacked his mother in her bedroom, allegedly over a sense of abandonment because his mother began to notice their co-dependent patterns and was pulling away from catering to his every need.

1 Season 20, Ep 01 - Notorious: Scott Peterson

Modesto, California

The case of Scott Peterson immediately gripped national media coverage after his pregnant wife Laci Peterson was reported missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. The subsequent investigation into her disappearance, and eventually her murder, was a media obsession. When investigators doggedly honed in on Scott as the primary suspect, a mountain of circumstantial evidence began to accumulate, and the damning reports began to flood TVs and radios all over the United States, and the globe. Scott's strange behavior during the investigation eventually inspired the character Nick Dunne in the novel and film Gone Girl, although in this case the truth was even more grim than the fictional work it inspired.

Each moment of the investigation and trial uncovered new salacious details, including when it was exposed that Scott was having an affair, and had told his new girlfriend that he was a recent widower only a short time before Laci's sudden disappearance. Scott was the only probable suspect, so much so that Sharon Hagan, the California Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Supervisor for the Violent Crime Profiling Unit at the time of Laci's disappearance, recently stated in the Netflix documentary American Murder: Laci Peterson that Scott's behaviors are what told investigators that this was clearly "a planned, premeditated homicide." Scott never admitted guilt on any level and maintains his innocence while serving his life sentence. His sincere and persistent advocacy for himself to be released, even recently enlisting the help of The Innocence Project, coupled with the damning evidence of his probable guilt, makes this creepy case number one on the list.

