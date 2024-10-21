Jason Statham has been a staple in Hollywood for the better part of 25 years, but one of his first movies with a star-studded ensemble is a major streaming hit. Statham stars alongside Brad Pitt and Benicio Del Toro in Snatch, the 2000 caper crime thriller that's streaming on both Hulu and Prime Video. The film follows boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent robbers, and jewelers who are all forced to work together in their search for a priceless stolen diamond. It grossed more than $85 million worldwide on an estimated budget of between $6-7 million, and it also stars Dennis Farina and Vinnie Jones. Snatch currently sits at a 74% score from critics but a 93% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Snatch was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie, and it is still known as one of his most famous flicks to this day. Ritchie teamed up with Statham and Vinnie Jones two years before Snatch when he made his directorial debut on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, which was also Statham's feature acting debut. Ritchie also teamed up with Statham again five years after Snatch for Revolver, the psychological thriller that also stars the late Ray Liotta. Ritchie directed arguably his most famous movie in 2009, when he helmed Sherlock Holmes, the famous whodunnit mystery flick starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character and Jude Law as his partner, Watson. Ritchie most recently directed Reacher star Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the war epic/comedy flick also featuring Henry Cavill.

Jason Statham and Brad Pitt Have Movies Leaving Netflix Soon

Snatch may be a hit on Prime Video and Hulu, but both of its leading stars have films leaving Netflix in just a few short weeks. One of Brad Pitt's most famous movies to this day, World War Z, will depart Netflix at the end of the month after a successful streaming run on the platform. Statham also has three movies leaving the biggest streaming service, with The Expendables 1-3, which he stars in alongside Sylvester Stallone, all confirmed to also be leaving Netflix on October 31. Edge of Tomorrow, the sci-fi epic starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, will also leave Netflix in early November.

Snatch stars Jason Statham and Brad Pitt and was written and directed by Guy Ritchie. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Snatch on Hulu or Prime Video.

Snatch Unscrupulous boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur robbers and supposedly Jewish jewelers fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond. Director Guy Ritchie Runtime 103 Writers Guy Ritchie

