Disney+ may be best known for its Star Wars and Marvel series, but the streamer has slowly started to release more exclusive films to its streaming platform. Their next film Sneakerella is set to debut next month and, to promote the upcoming release, Disney+ has dropped a new trailer for this new musical film.

Now if you have not figured it out from the title, this is a gender-swapped modern retelling of the Cinderella story and the trailer gives us a glimpse of our main character El who is an aspiring sneaker designer. Throughout the trailer, we see many of the key story points from the classic fairytale with a New York spin. El is living with his stepfather who does not believe in his dreams, his stepbrothers are harassing him because of his passion, and glowing sneakers replace the iconic glass slippers. While there are teases of a more fantastical story, this appears to be a much more grounded interpretation of this familiar narrative than we are used to seeing.

There have been many reinterpretations of this story over the years with Amazon releasing their version of Cinderella just last year. That particular adaptation also focused on Cinderella pursuing her dreams and not just trying to find love. The compelling sneaker culture angle makes this new version of the story feel slightly fresher than your average adaptation. The trailer also gives us a taste of the hip-hop musical soundtrack, but it is going to be exciting to see what kind of energy the music will bring to this film.

It is also notable to point out that the trailer wants people to remember that this is from the same studio that brought us the High School Musical trilogy, ZOMBIES, and the Descendants franchise. That gives us a big hint at the kind of tone we should be expecting from this film. Just like those Disney Channel original movies, Sneakerella looks to be a campy, feel-good story about following your dreams no matter where you come from. Also, we as an audience can never get enough of a good love story — even one as endlessly retold as Cinderella! The production value looks high in this adaptation, and it should satisfy our musical cravings while fans wait for High School Musical: The Musical - The Series to return.

This new Cinderella story stars Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Robyn Alomar, Yvonne Senat Jones, and Hayward Leach. The film premieres exclusively on Disney+ on May 13, 2022.

You can watch the full trailer down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Sneakerella:

El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, works as a stock boy in a shoe store and hides his artistic talent. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira King, the daughter of sneaker royalty and a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts. With a nudge from his best friend and a touch of magic, El finds the courage to lace up and dream big.

