Kino Lorber has decided that there will be "no more secrets," because they're releasing a classic techno-thriller on 4K Blu-ray this spring. Robert Redford stars in 1992's Sneakers, which is coming to hi-def for the first time. The two-disc set will be released on April 22, 2025.

The set is built around an all-new HDR/Dolby Vision master, from a 4K scan of the film's original 35mm camera negative. It also features two commentary tracks; one with director and co-writer Phil Alden Robinson (Field of Dreams) and fellow co-writers and producers, Lawrence Lasker and Walter F. Parkes (WarGames), and one with Robinson and cinematographer John Lindley (The Serpent and the Rainbow). It will also include a forty-minute featurette on the making of the film, and the film's original theatrical trailer. The set will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be preordered from KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'Sneakers' About?