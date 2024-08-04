The Big Picture A stellar cast led by Robert Redford brings Sneakers to life, blending humor with suspense in a twisty tale of deception and intrigue.

Director Phil Alden Robinson expertly balances the film's tones, creating a seamless blend of comedy and drama.

Robert Redford's character in Sneakers reflects his own public image, adding depth to this classic heist movie.

Everyone loves a fun and gripping heist movie. When done proficiently, the genre is one of the most innately satisfying works of entertainment. The heist thriller is the ideal template for a creative expression, as it involves a team working together to craft something elaborate, all while doing so discreetly. In its own way, filmmaking is like a heist in that it deceives the audience through mechanical trickery, and the collaborative aspect of preparing and executing a heist mirrors the laborious work needed to make a movie. At the very least, a heist movie is sure to draw a stellar cast of movie stars and reliable character actors. Sneakers, one of the funniest, charming, and sharpest heist movies of the last 35 years, features a murderer's row of stars, including Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, River Phoenix, Dan Aykroyd, Mary McDonnell, David Strathairn, and Ben Kingsley.

Sneakers (1992) Martin Bishop leads a team of security experts who test the vulnerability of computer systems. When the NSA hires them to steal a powerful decoding device, they uncover that their employers are rogue agents with nefarious intentions. Framed for murder, Bishop and his team must use their skills to clear their names and stop the misuse of the device. Release Date September 11, 1992 Director Phil Alden Robinson Cast Robert Redford , Dan Aykroyd , Sidney Poitier , Jo Marr , Gary Hershberger , David Strathairn , River Phoenix , Bodhi Elfman Runtime 126 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Phil Alden Robinson , Lawrence Lasker , Walter F. Parkes Studio Universal Pictures Expand

'Sneakers' Features All The Best Trademark of Heist Movies

Sneakers, directed by Phil Alden Robinson of Field of Dreams fame, centers around Martin Bishop (Redford) and his team of computer hackers who are hired to test the security protocol of banks. The firm includes a former CIA operative, Crease (Poitier); a technician and conspiracy theorist, Mother (Aykroyd); a hacking prodigy, Carl (Phoenix); and a blind phone tapping specialist, Whistler (Strathairn). Martin, a fugitive wanted for a hacking crime decades earlier, is offered a chance to have his name cleared by two figures posing as NSA agents if he retrieves a Russian-funded, black box device codenamed "Setec Astronomy." After recovering the box, the firm learns that the device is a code breaker capable of infiltrating the most secure computer networks including financial and government systems. With the aid of Martin's ex-girlfriend, Liz (McDonnell), the crew must work with the NSA to clear their names from any wrongdoing and retrieve the device. Like all the best heist films, Sneakers features a series of shocking twists and turns that are worthy of your attention.

At a genre level, Sneakers checks off all the boxes: a team of eclectic personalities, a leader with a personal connection to the job, an ominous corporate/government entity as the villain, advanced technological espionage, and a vast wealth of twists. The latter two elements are what give the film its strongest identity. By 1992, the movie's release year, computers were slowly beginning to evolve from military weaponry to devices you could own in your living room. The computers in Sneakers are simultaneously primitive and high-tech, as they hearken back to a time when they could only be utilized by the most intelligent tech wizards on the planet. The high-tech jargon is often indecipherable, but the unknowable quality adds to the greater mystery. There is no shortage of twists and turns in Sneakers, symbolized by the frequent use of anagrams. The opening titles use anagrams of the producer and director credits, and Martin discovers that the MacGuffin, Setec Astronomy, translates to "too many secrets." The plot is a labyrinth, and the film's momentum falters at times due to the weight of the double-crossing and disclosed revelations, but they feel part of a whole. Audience confusion can be beneficial to the intrigue of a heist/con artist caper when applied carefully. Sneakers is twisty and deceitful enough to make David Mamet proud.

'Sneakers' Balances Comedy and Drama in This Star-Studded Heist Caper

Close

If Field of Dreams proved anything, director Phil Alden Robinson has an assured grasp of tone. From afar, the Kevin Costner Iowa cornfield baseball movie should've been insufferably maudlin, but Robinson's austere sensibility made it into a modern classic. Sneakers juggles multiple tones and genres at once effortlessly. This confection is possible due to the versatility of its cast, ranging from the sharp comedic timing of Dan Aykroyd to the gravitas of Sidney Poitier. The center of the movie, Robert Redford, dabbles in sardonic wit and solemnity. Where most genre-blending films abandon comedy to make way for sobering dramatic stakes or intense action sequences, Robinson always keeps everything in check with a general lightheartedness in his direction. Amid the hectic climactic chase to retrieve the black box, Sneakers finds room for humor, notably when the blind Whistler is forced to drive the truck with guidance from Martin over the radio.

The heist sequences in Sneakers differ from its crime-caper counterparts such as The Asphalt Jungle, Charade, Heat, and Ocean's Eleven. The grittiness of Michael Mann and John Huston is mostly non-existent, but it never leans into pure pop like in Charade and Ocean's Eleven, both of which are shining examples of star-studded Hollywood entertainment. The blend of lightheartedness and character-based dilemmas gives Sneakers a seamless middle-ground between the two types of heist thrillers. Like Ocean's Eleven, Martin's crew never commit armed robbery, but instead, they deceive, cause diversions, and hack their way through security barriers. Due to the nature of heists in movies, the thieves are often separated from each other as they accomplish their respective tasks. In Sneakers, the crew acts as one whole unit. The film's quick editing between the action of the heist and the reconnaissance van is cohesive, best demonstrated in the scene when Martin has to convince a secretary who walked in on him that he is a private investigator. Over his earpiece, Crease supplies him with lines of dialogue to talk himself out of this predicament.

How 'Sneakers' Reflects Robert Redford's Star Persona

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sneakers' credentials as a modern heist classic are well-established from the outset, but on a deeper reading, the film offers insightful commentary on the screen persona and public image of its lead, Robert Redford. Early in his career as a hacker, Martin was an idealist--a Robin Hood-like thief who stole from corporate overlords and used the money to fund noble causes. After running from the law after his partner, Cosmo, is arrested, Martin integrates himself with the "enemy," as he now works for the people he used to steal from. When Cosmo captures his old friend, he tells him his villainous plan shares his previous attitude: distribute the wealth and undermine the people in power. Regardless of Cosmo's defense, Martin finds his plan too extreme and morally corrupt.

The concept of a former idealist who turns his back on being a societal disruptor doesn't explicitly parallel the life of Robert Redford, but it offers a fascinating reflection of his role in culture. Since the dawn of his career, Redford has staunchly advocated progressive politics and ideas. His movies of the 1970s, notably The Candidate and All the President's Men, were about hopeful senators and journalists trying, perhaps naively so, to reform their corrupt surroundings. In the 1980s, he founded the Sundance Film Festival to give a platform for independent cinema when studio films were becoming more bloated and expensive. Martin Bishop is emblematic of the idyllic rebel who acquiesces to the system upon defeat. Now working for a firm that protects banks, Martin can feel that he's aging and drifting away in a rudderless state in his career.

However, in the end, Martin pulls a fast one on Cosmo and the federal authorities, as his team obtains the code-breaking power of the box. As described in a news report that closes out the film, they stole funds from the Republican National Committee and allocated them to non-profit organizations like Amnesty International, Greenpeace, and the United Negro College Fund. Just when you thought everything is wrapped up, the film throws one last twist that puts a bow on Martin's character arc. Like the actor portraying him, he never lost sight of his philanthropic and socially conscious ways. The ending is a gratifying confirmation that a hacker still has a soul, and it also makes for a satisfying conclusion to an excellent genre exercise in Sneakers that samples the most refreshing elements of a heist-thriller to craft something wholly endearing.

Sneakers is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO