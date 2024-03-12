The Big Picture Jason Reitman's SNL 1975 has added Finn Wolfhard & Kaia Gerber to the cast.

Finn Wolfhard is set to play an NBC page; Kaia Gerber will portray artist Jacqueline Carlin.

Andrew Barth Feldman to take on the role of Neil Levy, a writer and talent coordinator for SNL.

SNL 1975 is gearing up to tell the story that led up to the first broadcast of the iconic late-night program. To do so, the film directed by Jason Reitman is recruiting a massive amount of talent to bring the tale to life. According to Deadline, Finn Wolfhard, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Kaia Gerber are the latest performers to join the project. Wolfhard is set to portray an NBC page in the upcoming movie, while Gerber steps into the shoes of Jacqueline Carlin, the artist who served as an extra during the first three seasons of Saturday Night Live. Feldman will play Neil Levy, who was a writer and a talent coordinator for the show.

Saturday Night Live has left an impressive mark on pop culture and the entertainment industry, with countless musicians, actors, and artists showcasing their talent in the New York-based program. To go back to where it all began with SNL 1975, Reitman and Gil Kenan conducted a series of interviews with the living members of the team that worked on the first broadcast of the series while writing the screenplay for the film. Audiences will get to witness the story behind the episode that aired on October 11, 1975, through the vision of a filmmaker who loves the thought process that led to the creation of Saturday Night Live.

Before being cast in SNL 1975, the actors who just joined the film have been busy with huge projects over the last few years. Gerber recently appeared in Bottoms, the hilarious and successful queer comedy written and directed by Emma Seligman. Before that, Gerber was seen in Babylon and American Horror Story. On the other hand, Feldman appeared as Antoine in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, before jumping to the much bigger role of Percy in No Hard Feelings, last year's coming-of-age story about a teenager dating someone much older than him.

Finn Wolfhard Is On a Roll

Close

The announcement of Wolfhard becoming a part of Reitman's new film comes in the middle of a busy run for him. Wolfhard will next reprise his role as Trevor Spengler in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After that, the actor will play Mike Wheeler one final time during the last season of Stranger Things, which is currently filming. Even if Wolfhard seems to be very busy lately, he'll no doubt bring the best of his talents to his role in SNL 1975.

SNL is available to stream on Peacock, stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock