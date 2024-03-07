The Big Picture Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey, and Nicholas Podan join the star-studded SNL 1975 cast ensemble.

Jason Reitman's starry SNL 1975 has gained some more big names to its cast, with the news that Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey, and Nicholas Podan have signed on to the ensemble. Braun will play Jim Henson, Dewey will play Michael O’Donoghue, and Podany will play Billy Crystal, Deadline reports. Braun is widely recognized for his role as Greg Hirsch in the HBO series Succession earning three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His filmography includes appearances in Sky High, Princess Protection Program, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, among others.

Dewey stars in and executive produces Your Monster, a Caroline Lindy film that premiered at Sundance. He's recognized for his leading role with Michaela Watkins in Hulu's Casual, nominated for a Golden Globe. Dewey's career also includes a starring role in FOX's Pivoting, guest appearances on HBO's Perry Mason, and a notable recurring role in The Mindy Project, while Podany is featured in Apple TV+'s Hello Tomorrow with Billy Crudup and Alison Pill. He is set to portray Mercutio in Verona, alongside Jason Isaacs and Rebel Wilson. His past roles include Albus Potter in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

What Actors Are in the 'Saturday Night Live' Movie?

A few weeks ago, the first major cast announcement was made with the news emerging that Lamorne Morris, Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith, and Matt Wood had joined the project. Morris is playing namesake Garrett Morris, while O’Brien will play Dan Aykroyd, Smith will play Chevy Chase, and Wood will play John Belushi. The original screenplay has been penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, who has just wrapped directing duties on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Reitman and Kenan share writing credits for that film, as well as the predecessor in the series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The opening week of SNL was uproarious and chaotic, to put it mildly. The first week of the show was nearly derailed, as numerous sketches were omitted due to their inappropriateness or the high risk they posed to live broadcasting. It incorporated short films by Albert Brooks, which were eventually phased out due to budget constraints and creative differences. The inaugural live sketch, "The Wolverines," starred Belushi and centered on a foreigner picking up English through absurd phrases. Chase became the first to utter the iconic line, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

Paul Simon appeared in a cameo to promote his forthcoming hosting stint. The episode featured musical performances by Billy Preston and Janis Ian, and also highlighted Andy Kaufman as a special guest star, with casting choices for those performers no doubt set to follow in due course.

SNL 1975 doesn't have a release date yet but stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

