Creative liberties were taken but interviews with cast and crew were key to capturing the essence of that night.

The star-studded cast will feature stars playing the original SNL cast.

Filming on SNL 1975, the dramatic retelling of Saturday Night Live's chaotic opening night, began in earnest at the beginning of last week with Jason Reitman at the helm. The director took to Instagram to reveal that production was underway and now, thanks to his creative partner Gil Kenan — hot off directing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which is out in theatres today — we're learning a bit more about both what to expect from the film and the reasons behind why that infamous opening night on NBC was ripe for a cinematic retelling. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting Frozen Empire, Kenan explained that the film would indeed, as rumored, be shot in real time. Think of it like 24, but with Chevy Chase and John Belushi acting up.

It's the 90 minutes leading up to the show starting. I think Jason's already said that. I want to be careful not to jump the gun before because I want Jason to be able to properly set this one up when he's ready to come out and do press, but I'm so excited about it. It's an absolute love letter. For us, that was comedy school growing up, was SNL. So, yeah, we're beyond thrilled and honored to be able to tell that story.

Is 'SNL 1975' Based on a True Story?

Kenan added the film took some creative liberties with certain aspects of what happened behind the scenes. Condensing timeframes is a sensible move when putting together a screenplay, plus, there are so many wild stories from the history of SNL, there's no need to have to make anything up. This is doubly true when you consider Reitman and Kenan sat down and interviewed vast swathes of cast and crew members from the near-five decades of the show's history.

"Oh, there are absolute liberties. I mean, we took themes and events that occurred across several months of the mounting of that show and were able to weave them into the architecture of the events of that first night," he said. "It's a love letter to the changing of culture and of comedy that happened in 8H in 1975. The experience of interviewing those writers and crew members, cast members will go down in my lifetime as one of the high water creative experiences."

"We would finish each of those interviews and Jason and I would just stare at each other for minutes after it, just processing the stories we just heard, and filled notebooks with them. By the time it came down to writing that thing, we just exploded. We had so many stories, so many moments we were bursting to put on camera. We just couldn't wait to do it."

The cast will feature a host of stars playing the original cast, including the likes of Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O'Brien), Rosie Shuster (Rachel Sennott), Garret Morris (Lamorne Morris), Jim Henson (Nicholas Braun), John Belushi (Matt Wood), Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith) and Billy Crystal (Nicholas Podany).

SNL 1975 is yet to get a release date, but when it does, Collider will be there to report it.