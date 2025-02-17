The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special has kicked off! After a live red carpet, the live special has officially begun on NBC and Peacock. After a red carpet that featured guests, hosts, and cast members both longtime and new, the special began live. The 3-hour-long special is supposed to run from 8 PM ET to 11 PM ET. SNL first premiered on October 11, 1975. Tonight, the special opened with a performance of the song "Homeward Bound" by Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter. Simon sang the song with George Harrison on SNL in 1976. The song "Homeward Bound" by Simon & Garfunkel was released in 1966 as a single, written by Simon.

When Simon mentioned the performance, Carpenter was quick to quip that neither she nor her parents were born yet. All is well, according to Simon who assured her they can hear it now. The musical number continued with just an acoustic set between Carpenter and Simon and was soon after followed up with the opening monologue by SNL legend Steve Martin. All eyes are seemingly on the SNL 50th Anniversary, trending on X (formerly Twitter). Watch Simon and Carpenter's performance below. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on the SNL Anniversary Special.

Check Out More From SNL50