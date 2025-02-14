Since 1975, NBC has been your go-to network for Saturday evening comedy. Saturday Night Live is having a big birthday bash to celebrate 50 years. After various specials, celebrations, and more, SNL 50: The Anniversary Special will be the culmination of the festivities. With an all-star lineup set to appear, SNL 50 is destined to be a memorable night you'll be watching on repeat for years to come.

Live from New York, SNL 50: The Anniversary Special is about to be comedy's biggest night. The star-studded telecast at Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller will be a three-hour fanfare of fun, laughs, and a good time. With a red carpet spectacular before, here is your guide to how you can tune in without missing a moment.

What Is 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special?'

A star-studded lineup of A-list celebrities and music icons will participate in NBC’s highly anticipated SNL 50: The Anniversary Special. Chronicling the best moments, biggest stars, and monumental sketches, the live three-hour telecast from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center is set to keep you laughing every second.

When Is 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' Premiering?

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Is 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' Airing On TV?

Yes! SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live on NBC at 8:00pm.

Is 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' Streaming?

Yes! In addition to airing live on NBC, SNL 50: The Anniversary Special will be simulcast on Peacock at 8:00pm. Right now, you can get a year of Peacock for only $29.99. The offer is only available for a limited time. Otherwise, Peacock Premium, with ads, will run $7.99 a month. Peacock Plus, without ads, will run $13.99 a month.

How Can I Watch 'SNL 50: The Red Carpet?'

Before the three-hour telecast, the biggest night of comedy will feature a red carpet special at 7:00pm. SNL: The Red Carpet will feature interviews with hosts Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers. The red carpet event will be available to watch on NBC, Peacock, and E! SNL: The Red Carpet Livestream will be available to be live-streamed across all SNL social media and digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Amelia Dimoldenberg will serve as the digital correspondent.

Is There a Trailer For 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special?'

Sort of! SNL released a fifteen-second teaser trailer celebrating the evening. It is a live show so there's nothing they can share quite yet!

Who Is Appearing On 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special?'

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special has an outstanding lineup of famous faces who have spent time in Studio 8H throughout its 50-year history. As of now, the special will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more. Additionally, expect cast members from Saturday Night Live's 50 years to appear throughout the three-hour celebration.

How Can I Watch 'SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert?'

Saturday Night Live may be known for its comedy sketches, but SNL wouldn't be what it is without the exceptional musical guests. To celebrate 50 years of music on SNL, Radio City Music Hall will play host to the star-studded musical acts paying homage to the late night sketch show. For those not fortunate to see SNL50: The Homecoming Concert live, Peacock will exclusively livestream the event on Friday, February 14 at 8:00pm. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the lineup is set to include Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cher, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, The B-52s, The Roots, Wyclef Jean, and more! Alumni of SNL set to appear to include Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell.

How Can I Watch 'SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night?'

Featuring more than 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic hallmarks of the American late night comedy institution. Each episode reveals new insights into the show’s rich history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers’ room to the famed audition process. The four episodes include:

Episode 101, “Five Minutes” - A showcase of the SNL audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

A showcase of the SNL audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show’s most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage. Episode 102, “Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room” - A behind-the-scenes look at the SNL writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at SNL.

A behind-the-scenes look at the SNL writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers’ room at SNL. Episode 103, “More Cowbell” - A deep dive into the making of SNL's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

A deep dive into the making of SNL's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy. Episode 104, “Season 11: The Weird Year” - An exploration into SNL’s 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

