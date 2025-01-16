Live from New York, it's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night! Ever wonder what it’s like working for one of America’s most culturally significant sketch series? In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Saturday Night Live invites fans, haters, and new audiences to what happens behind the curtains of Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The four-part docuseries, executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, tells the peaks and lows of SNL, with retellings from a whopping 60 contributors - most of whom have been part of the show’s ensemble and writer’s team during different eras of SNL. From seasoned legends Will Ferrell, Bob Odenkirk, and Tina Fey, to rising talents Bowen Yang and Pete Davidson, everyone’s got something to share about the show’s legacy.

With 50 years under their belt, SNL has received its equal share of praise and scrutiny. On one hand, the show appealed to the masses, with culturally relevant skits like Ryan Gosling’s “Papyrus” sketch and Fred Armisen’s raunchy “New Girlfriend” character. On the other hand, SNL’s questionable creative decisions led to its infamous reputation (case in point: having certain, polarizing politicians on SNL). Nevertheless, no show is ever the same, and that’s the true appeal of Saturday Night Live. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

Is 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’ Premiering on TV?

Image via Peacock

Unfortunately, the SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night docu-series doesn't air on TV.

Is 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’ Streaming Online?

Image via Peacock

All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night premiere on Thursday, January 16 on Peacock.

Can You Stream 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’ Without Peacock?

Image via Peacock

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is only available exclusively on Peacock.

However, audiences can watch other SNL-related releases outside of Peacock. On January 27, the Questlove and Oz Rodriguez-directed documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, showcasing SNL’s musical guests, premieres on NBC.

But most important of all, don’t miss out on the three-hour SNL 50th anniversary special on Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’ Episode List

Image via Peacock

Check out the official episode descriptions for SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night:

Episode Title Synopsis 101 “Five Minutes” Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Robert Alexander, Five Minutes offers an inside look at the SNL audition process. The documentary unveils never-before-seen audition footage and features personal stories from some of the show's most legendary cast members, sharing how they prepared for their big moment and what happened when stepped on that stage. 102 “Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room” What’s it like to write for Saturday Night Live? This episode, directed by Academy Award winner Marshall Curry, reveals the creative process – and occasional chaos – as a sketch journeys from a pitch to a performance watched by millions. 103 “More Cowbell” This episode, directed by Neil Berkeley, offers an inside look at one of SNL's most legendary sketches and how close it came to landing on the cutting room floor. Let's just say if you have a fever, the prescription might just be this episode. 104 “Season 11: The Weird Year” The final episode, directed by Jason Zeldes, takes a deep dive into SNL’s 11th season, which Peacock describes as “the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.”

Watch the Trailer for 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night'

Check out the official synopsis for SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night:

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part documentary series honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show’s most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers’ room, the fan favorite "More Cowbell” sketch and the pivotal season 11.”

Love it or hate it, Saturday Night Live is the pinnacle of American pop culture. As Larry David puts it in the trailer, it’s essentially an “American institution. But behind the entertaining monologues, eccentric skits, and eclectic cast members, there is another side of the sketch series often overlooked by the audience. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night offers a behind-the-scenes look into all of the efforts to make the weekly show a success. Whether it’s stories of flawed auditions from the likes of Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, and Kenan Thompson, to the heavily under-credited writer’s room, the docuseries is a deep reflection of the show's triumphs and trials over the decades. Skip the after-party. There’s no better celebration than SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night Live.

Oscar-winning documentarian and executive producer of SNL50 Morgan Neville shares his thoughts about the upcoming docuseries:

“I’ve been obsessed with ‘Saturday Night Live‘ as long as I can remember. For ‘SNL50,’ I’ve been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of ‘SNL. Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of ‘SNL’ and what makes it work.”

