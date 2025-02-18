Saturday Night Live would not be the show it is now without the first group of Not Ready for Primetime Players. When it comes to celebrations, it's been customary to honor the original cast. The pioneers of late-night sketch comedy. Such was the case for SNL50: The Anniversary Special. But, of the living members of the 1975 cast, there was one notable absence: Dan Aykroyd. Known for his brilliant characters on and off of SNL, his lack of presence was surely felt.

When it comes to the legacy of Saturday Night Live, Aykroyd helped shape the sketch comedy series. Between iconic characters, off-stage antics, and a presence that transcended comedy, Aykroyd's body of work was thanks to his tenure on the show. But according to his agent, the only thing we know is he “won’t be there." The curt answer didn't necessarily send shockwaves as there was a cavalcade of A-list names on hand, but being one of the original stars, this should have been a time to show up and wave.

Dan Aykroyd Was the Only Living Original Star Absent

Image via NBC

As reported alongside the news of Bill Hader's absence from SNL50, Puck founder Matthew Belloni used his newsletter, "What I'm Hearing," to reveal the news coming out of Aykroyd's camp. With no further information revolving around why Aykroyd "won't be there," it's puzzling as this milestone is something other media projects can only dream of accomplishing. It may be the final time the original star could have to celebrate it alongside the living members of the Season 1 cast.

Of the first season's cast, four surviving stars were on hand to celebrate the anniversary. Laraine Newman appeared in a hilarious "Chad" sketch alongside Pete Davidson; Garrett Morris was on stage to introduce the "Don't Look Back in Anger" sketch from Season 3 and Jane Curtin, who appeared as herself on "Weekend Update" during the 40th anniversary special, only appeared during the goodbyes, waving after she was acknowledged.

Of course, Chevy Chase was name-dropped numerous times between SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Even though he was not there in person, Dan Aykroyd was mentioned for his achievements in the series as someone who paved the way for many moments that came thanks to him.

Season 1 Has Been Celebrated Leading Up to 'SNL50'

Aykroyd's legacy on Saturday Night Live is larger than you realize. There would be no Blues Brothers sketch or movie had it not been for his and John Belushi's brilliant minds. The Coneheads became icons thanks to his portrayal alongside Curtin and Newman. The SNL commercial parody had legs, thanks to Bass-O-Matic, a scene he did revive during the 40th anniversary. Physical comedy has always been a prevalent part of the sketch comedy series, but when it comes to gross-out humor, Aykroyd's Julia Child allowed blood to spew for decades to come. Of course, the iconic line, "Jane, you ignorant slut," became a catchphrase that has defined "Weekend Update." For Aykroyd not to be present and have his achievements celebrated is a shame.

Thankfully, his legacy has been preserved on the screen leading up to the milestone season. Fans have currently been given a gift to go back and watch the monumental first live episode in all its glory. Pair that with the exceptional Jason Reitman biographical film Saturday Night, SNL fans have the chance to relive that historic moment in various ways. Aykroyd was brilliantly portrayed by Dylan O'Brien, capturing his voice and mannerisms with ease. Even though Chevy Chase dissed the film, Aykroyd celebrated it, calling Saturday Night "a stand-alone masterpiece." While he was sorely missed, thankfully, Aykroyd's body of work will forever live on.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is available to stream on Peacock.