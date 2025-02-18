Live from New York, it's a record breaking show! Saturday Night Live just proved that fifty is nifty as NBC’s SNL 50: The Anniversary Special pulled in a staggering 14.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock on Sunday night, making it the network’s most-watched prime time entertainment telecast in five years, and the highest since the 2020 Golden Globes. Maybe they should just air it on Sundays more often?

That number also represented a massive 202% jump from SNL's Season 50 weekly average figure or around 4.9 million viewers, and nearly three times its typical live audience. The presence of literally every non-problematic celebrity alive, plus Chevy Chase, also meant it dominated in the demo as it earned a 2.5 rating in that oh-so-important 18 to 49 demographic, so you know the advertisers were jumping for joy when this came in.

While SNL 50 already stands as one of Peacock’s four most-watched entertainment telecasts of all time less than a day after airing, its numbers are expected to skyrocket further in delayed viewing. Historically, SNL’s seven-day audience jumps by 71%, with Season 50 averaging 8.4 million viewers after a full week of streaming, so this could and should be anything north of 20 million viewers. And the show is, of course, a huge hit online too, with NBC reporting that Sunday's Black Jeopardy sketch, which featured Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Tom Hanks, Leslie Jones, and Chris Rock, has already surpassed 3.1 million views on YouTube. Even the red carpet special, which was hosted by Jones and Willie Geist, drew 6.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and E! so it's not difficult to see what America was doing on Sunday evening.

Who Appeared on SNL 50?

This doesn't even scratch the surface, but

the special brought together some of the biggest names in SNL history for an unforgettable night of comedy and music, which included, but was not limited to the likes of Jack Nicholson kicking off the nostalgia with a rare public appearance to introduce Adam Sandler’s new song, Robert De Niro joining Rachel Dratch for a “Debbie Downer” revival. Meryl Streep and Pedro Pascal making surprise cameos in Kate McKinnon’s alien abduction sketch, Adam Driver appearing as a hot dog, alongside others like Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jon Hamm. And of course, we can't forget about Domingo, either.

