The Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary episode was a three-hour extravaganza of entertainment industry giants, with a variety of former hosts and cast members joining to celebrate the semi-centennial milestone. Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Molly Shannon brought back classic characters from their time on the series. Even the legendary Meryl Streep made an appearance to play Kate McKinnon's mother in the beloved Ms. Rafferty sketch.

The show has always been at the forefront of tackling controversial topics, making it a frequent lightning rod for criticism. Over the years, SNL has skewered everything from presidential daughters to off-color jokes about the Boy Scouts, earning backlash from groups like the Anti-Defamation League. But while Ryan Reynolds’ brief appearance in the anniversary special likely won’t spark the level of controversy seen when Sinead O'Connor tore up a photo of the Pope in 1992, his and wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni could make their SNL50 moment more complicated. Additionally, the segment he took part in with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey felt poorly timed and in questionable taste.

How the 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama Started